Czech Republic Scores Incredible Long-Range Goal

Czech Republic's Schick Scores From Halfway Line, Longest Goal at Euros Since 1980

While only four days into the Euros, we may have already seen the goal of the tournament courtesy of Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick. 

In the 52nd minute of the Czech Republic's opener against Scotland, a blocked shot from Scotland ricocheted out to the halfway line. Schick took a touch, looked up to see Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall off his line and instinctively launched a long-distance shot with his left foot into the net from nearly 50 yards as Marshall went crashing into the net. 

The strike is the longest-recorded goal at the Euros in 41 years at 49.7 yards. Schick is the leading scorer at the tournament so far with two goals after the 25-year-old opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with his headed effort. 

Schick, who scored 13 goals in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season, has now scored in consecutive games for the Czech Republic after his goal in a friendly against Albania last week.  

With the 2-0 win over Scotland in Edinburgh, the Czech Republic is now even on points with Group D favorite England, who defeated 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia 1-0 on Sunday. The Czech side will face Croatia on Friday before meeting England in London to close out the group stage. 

