How to Watch Brazil vs. Peru

In a rematch of the 2019 Copa América final, Peru will head to Brazil to face the reigning South American champion to open its Copa América campaign.

Brazil ran away with the 2019 final in a 3-1 victory despite a red card in the 70th minute for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, who also scored in the final.

In the tournament opener on Sunday, Brazil cruised past a second-team Venezuelan side that was forced to call up 15 emergency replacement players due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak. Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa each scored in the 3-1 win.

How to Watch:

Time: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Peru enters the Copa América after a big win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifying. La Blanquirroja went to Quito, considered one of the most difficult places in the world to play due to its high altitude, without a win in qualifying, but mustered goals from Christian Cueva and Luis Advíncula to defeat third-place Ecuador.

The win broke Peru's eight-match winless streak, which included a 4-2 loss to Brazil in qualifying in October in which Peru blew two separate leads.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Copa América Coverage: