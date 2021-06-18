Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Brazil's Formiga, 43, to Play in Seventh Olympics

Author:
Publish date:

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Marta and Formiga will lead Brazil’s women’s soccer team at the Tokyo Olympics in what is expected to be their international swansong.

The 35-year old Marta has a silver medal from 2008, and 43-year-old Formiga has silver medals from 2004 and 2008. This will be Formiga’s seventh Olympics. They were fourth in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The most notable absence in coach Pia Sundhage’s 18-woman list on Friday was 36-year-old striker Cristiane, who has played all major tournaments for Brazil since the 2003 Women’s World Cup. She has 14 goals in the Olympic Games, more than any other man or woman.

Sundhage also picked four players as potential replacements: Goalkeeper Aline Reis (Granadilla Tenerife), defender Letícia Santos (Eintracht Frankfurt), midfielder Andressa Alves (Roma) and striker Giovana Queiroz (Barcelona).

___

Brazil Women:

Goalkeepers: Bárbara (Avai), Letícia Izidoro (Benfica)

Defenders: Poliana, Erika, Tamires (Corinthians), Bruna Benites (Internacional), Rafaelle (Palmeiras), Jucinara (Levante)

Midfielders: Formiga, Duda (Sao Paulo), Júlia Bianchi (Palmeiras), Marta (Orlando Pride), Debinha (North Carolina Courage), Andressinha, Adriana (Corinthians)

Forwards: Ludmila (Atletico Madrid), Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras), Geyse (Madrid CFF)

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Lionel Messi and Argentina face Uruguay at Copa America
Soccer

How to Watch Argentina vs. Uruguay

The two South American powers meet in the Copa América group stage on Friday, June 18th.

May 31, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles up the court during game four against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Capital One Arena.
NBA

Report: Beal, Booker Commit to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

Wizards star Bradley Beal will be a first-time participant in the Tokyo Olympics, having previously been a finalist for the 2016 Rio Games.

Brazil star Formiga is going back to the Olympics
Soccer

Brazil's Formiga, 43, to Play in Seventh Olympics

There hasn't been a women's soccer tournament at the Olympics without the Brazilian veteran.

Ayo Akinola, Michail Antonio and Chicharito could feature at the Gold Cup
Soccer

Early Takeaways From Concacaf's Preliminary Gold Cup Squads

The Gold Cup contenders each revealed squads of up to 60 players, which will be trimmed down to 23, but there are still significant indications given by such sizable groups.

Jun 17, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; (Editors Note: In Camera Multiple Exposure) Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium.
MLB

Angels Two-Way Star Shohei Ohtani to Compete in HR Derby

Shohei Ohtani is currently third in MLB with 19 homers and he will become the first Japanese-born player to compete in the Derby.

Raheem Sterling scores for England.
Soccer

How to Watch England vs. Scotland

How to watch the Euros group stage match between England and Scotland on Friday, June 18.

Mexico fans are punished for using an anti gay slur
Soccer

Mexico Forced to Play Two Home WCQs Without Fans

The punishment stems from Mexican fans' persistent usage of an anti-gay slur, which has resulted in previous sanctioning.

Christian-Eriksen-Denmark-Fans
Soccer

Eriksen Discharged From Hospital, Visits Denmark Teammates

The Danish soccer federation says that Eriksen was released after a successful operation to implant a heart monitoring device.