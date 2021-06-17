Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Brazil Brings Veteran Dani Alves, 38, to Olympics

Author:
Publish date:

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending champion Brazil named 38-year-old defender Dani Alves to its Olympic soccer team on Thursday.

Coach André Jardine also selected 31-year-old goalkeeper Santos of Athletico Paranaense and 28-year-old defender Diego Carlos of Sevilla.

The 16 men’s teams at the Tokyo Olympics can select three over-age players in their rosters. The lineup includes Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany and Spain. Men’s soccer kicks off ahead of the July 23 opening ceremony in Tokyo.

Alves was expected to be in Brazil’s squad for Copa America, but the former Barcelona star picked up a knee injury before the tournament began. He has also played as a midfielder for his club Sao Paulo.

Neymar has previously said he wants to play at the Tokyo Olympics, but the list confirms the Paris Saint-Germain forward won’t be competing in Japan.

The Brazil men’s soccer team won gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

___

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Santos (Athletico Paranaense), Brenno (Grêmio)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Nino (Fluminense), Diego Carlos (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Bruno Guimarães (Lyon), Gerson (Flamengo), Claudinho (Red Bull Bragantino), Matheus Henrique (Grêmio)

Forwards: Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlim), Malcom (Zenit), Antony (Ajax), Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro (Flamengo)

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Carlisle
NBA

Carlisle Informs Mavericks He Won't Return Next Season

Rick Carlisle's time in Dallas has come to an end after 13 seasons with the Mavericks.

Dani-Alves-Brazil-Olympics
Soccer

Brazil Brings Dani Alves to the Olympics

The 38-year-old fullback is one of Brazil's over-age players as it looks to win a second straight gold medal.

Shelby Houlihan after her win in the women's 3,000m at the 2020 U.S. Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Play
Olympics

Houlihan Can Run at Olympic Trials if Appealing Doping Ban

Shelby Houlihan will be allowed to run at U.S. Olympic track and field trials if she appeals her four-year ban after testing positive for a banned substance.

Denmark fans show support for Christian Eriksen
Soccer

With Emotion, Support for Eriksen at the Forefront, Belgium Battles Back

Denmark came out inspired and supremely motivated as its star recovers from cardiac arrest, but Belgium's difference-making talent proved to be too much.

michael-jordan-charles-barkley
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Jon Wertheim on Sports in the Summer of 1984

He joins the show to discuss the ever-changing world of sports throughout history and his new book, "Glory Days".

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler
Play
Gambling

2021 Heisman Trophy Early Odds - Where is the Sharp Money Going?

Early money has already poured in for this year's Heisman Trophy Futures.

naomi-osaka-french-open
Tennis

Source: Osaka to Skip Wimbledon, Play at Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka will not be appearing at Wimbledon as she spends "personal time with friends and family."

jacob degrom (4)
MLB

Report: Jacob deGrom to Seek Second Opinion on Injury

Five days after having his start cut short due to right flexor tendinitis, Jacob deGrom left Wednesday's game after just 51 pitches with right shoulder soreness.