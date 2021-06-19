Barcelona's Griezmann Eyeing U.S. Move in 2024

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann said he has his sights set on a move to the United States when his current contract ends in 2024, with MLS as the presumed destination.

"My contract with Barcelona runs until June 2024 and after that I think it will be the right time to go to the United States," Griezmann told French newspaper Le Figaro. "I love that country, that culture, the NBA, and have a desire to discover it more, although I will also have to think about my family."

The France forward has previously stated his desire to play in MLS—in 2018, he said "If Beckham wants me in his club, then I'll go," referring to Inter Miami; he also dropped Los Angeles as his other ideal destination—and has never been shy to express his affinity for American culture, even traveling to the U.S. to attend NBA games during his time off. In 2020, when Griezmann changed his number from 17 to 7, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant made the announcement for Barcelona.

Griezmann arrived at Barcelona in 2019 in a €120 million ($142 million) move from Atlético Madrid and has spent his entire career in Spain after coming up through the Real Sociedad youth system. But his time at Barça has been marked by struggles; Griezmann's nine league goals in his debut season was his lowest La Liga total since 2011-12.

The 30-year-old scored for defending World Cup champion France in its 1-1 draw with Hungary in the European Championship on Saturday. The goal brings him into a tie for third-most at the Euros with seven career goals.

Griezmann also said that he values a move to the U.S. because of the relative anonymity that players get to enjoy, something that French compatriot and former New York Red Bulls star Thierry Henry often praised.

"This is also why I love the United States and why I want to go there, because you go unnoticed, which is not the case in France or Spain," Griezmann said.

