How to Watch Colombia vs. Peru

Colombia vs. Peru Live Stream: Watch Copa América Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Colombia and Peru will face off for the second time in three weeks when the South American neighbors meet in the Copa América on Sunday.

Colombia prevailed 3-0 in the sides' World Cup qualifier at the beginning of the month, thanks to goals from Yerry Mina, Mateus Uribe and Luis Díaz. However, Colombia will have to do without Díaz after he picked up a red card in stoppage time of La Tricolor's scoreless draw with Venezuela.

After a tournament opening win against Ecuador, Colombia struggled to find its mark despite 23 shots against a Venezuela side featuring 15 emergency replacement players due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.  

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

In a rematch of the 2019 Copa América final, Brazil made easy work of Peru in the latter's first game of the tournament, a 4-0 Peru loss. Meanwhile, Peru has lost the last three meetings with Colombia by a combined scoreline of 7-0. 

Edwin Cardona is still Colombia's only scorer in the tournament, but a win against Peru will see La Tricolor advance to the knockout stages with the top four of the group's five teams advancing. 

