How to Watch Venezuela vs. Ecuador

After a nightmare start to the Copa América, Venezuela is beginning to emerge as one of the surprise stories of the tournament.

In the days leading up to the Copa América opener against Brazil, a COVID-19 outbreak in the Venezuela squad decimated the side, leading to the team calling up 15 emergency replacements just a day before its first game. What followed was a thrashing from defending champion Brazil that could have been much worse than the 3–0 scoreline.

But in its second match against Colombia, 15th in the FIFA world rankings, Venezuela's replacement side put together an inspiring performance in a scoreless draw to earn a point, despite facing 23 shots and holding only 35% possession.

Next for Venezuela comes a meeting with Ecuador, which lost 1–0 to Colombia in its only Copa América match thus far.

The two sides last met in June 2019 in a friendly that ended in a 1–1 draw. Venezuela has not defeated Ecuador in its last six meetings, with the last win coming in 2011.

