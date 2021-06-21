How to Watch Argentina vs. Paraguay

Riding high after a formidable performance in a 1-0 against Uruguay, Argentina will face a Paraguay side that has given it some trouble of late.

Winless in its last four meetings with Paraguay, Argentina's last win against its neighbor to the northeast came in a 6-1 blowout win at the 2015 Copa América. Last time out, Paraguay fought back for a 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying in Argentina.

After a 1-1 draw with Chile in its tournament opener, which featured a stunning Lionel Messi free-kick goal, Argentina only needed a 13th-minute Guido Rodríguez goal against Uruguay to go atop the group after two games.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Paraguay, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-1 comeback win over Bolivia in its only match of the tournament so far. Paraguay fell behind early, but a red card to Bolivia forward Jaume Cuéllar opened the floodgates for Los Guaraníes as Paraguay scored all three goals after the hour-mark with the man advantage.

An Argentina win on Monday would qualify La Albiceleste for the Copa América quarterfinals with only the bottom team from each group being eliminated.

