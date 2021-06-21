How to Watch Finland vs. Belgium

Belgium will be expected to close its Group B account with a perfect nine points, but Finland has emerged as one of the surprise stories of the Euros in its first major tournament and still has hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

In a game that will mostly be remembered for Christian Eriksen's harrowing collapse, Finland prevailed over heavily favored Denmark but then failed to get past Russia in a closely fought 1-0 loss in St. Petersburg.

Belgium, meanwhile, comes into the final group match on the back of a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Denmark, thanks largely in part to the genius of Kevin De Bruyne. After Denmark's second-minute goal put the Red Devils behind, the Manchester City star changed the game as a second-half sub, recording a goal and assist for the win.

According to Opta, De Bruyne has recorded eight assists for Belgium in major tournaments (World Cup and Euros) since the 2014 World Cup, more than any European player.

All Belgium needs is a point to secure first in the group, which would see it face the third-place team from Group A, D, E, or F in the round of 16. Even with a loss, Finland would still have a chance to qualify for the knockouts as a third-place team based on the three points from its opening win.

