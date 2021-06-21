How to Watch North Macedonia vs. Netherlands

The Netherlands has already won the group and North Macedonia has already been eliminated from knockout contention, but there are till plenty of storylines to follow in this Group C finale.

The Oranje opened the tournament with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Ukraine that saw the Dutch blow a 2–0 lead only for Denzel Dumfries to score the 85th-minute winner.

The PSV Eindhoven fullback is the team's surprise leading scorer so far with two goals, having also scored in the Netherlands's 2-0 victory over Austria that made it the first side to win its group at the Euros.

How to Watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

North Macedonia has put together a valiant run at its first-ever major international tournament, scoring in losses to Austria and Ukraine. Monday's match against the Netherlands will be the final international match for North Macedonian legend Goran Pandev, whose goal against Austria made the 37-year-old Genoa forward the second-oldest scorer ever at the Euros.

In the knockouts, the Netherlands will go on to face the third-place team from either Group D, E or F, which may include France, Portugal or Germany depending on how the other groups and bracket play out.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

• Daily Cover: Staring Down Life After Ronaldo

• Rome's Restricted Re-Opening for Euro 2020 Helps Italy Begin to Heal

• Who Will Win the Euros? Our Expert Predictions and Knockout Brackets

• Czech Republic's Schick Scores From Halfway Line, Longest Goal at Euros Since 1980