How to Watch Uruguay vs. Chile

Looking to overcome its opening loss to Argentina, Uruguay will take on Chile in a highly anticipated Copa América group stage match in Cuiabá, Brazil.

Uruguay didn't manage a shot on target in its only match of the tournament so far, when Argentina midfielder Guido Rodríguez scored the match's only goal in the 13th minute. Despite a forward line led by Luis Suárez and the recently returned Edinson Cavani, Uruguay has gone goalless in its last four matches, which includes two goalless draws in World Cup qualifying earlier this month.

The Chilean side comes into Monday's match in hot water for breaking COVID-19 protocols after a barber recently visited the team hotel, an infraction that will result in a fine for the team.

Chile drew with Argentina in its tournament opener thanks to an Eduardo Vargas follow-up on Arturo Vidal's missed penalty. La Roja then squeaked out a 1-0 win against Bolivia thanks to a goal from Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton, who was making his first senior international start after coming up through the England youth system.

Uruguay has won its last two meetings with Chile, including a 2-1 win in World Cup qualifying in October. With a win, Chile will qualify for the knockout stage.

