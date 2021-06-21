How to Watch Uruguay vs. Chile

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Uruguay vs. Chile Live Stream: Watch Copa América Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Looking to overcome its opening loss to Argentina, Uruguay will take on Chile in a highly anticipated Copa América group stage match in Cuiabá, Brazil.

Uruguay didn't manage a shot on target in its only match of the tournament so far, when Argentina midfielder Guido Rodríguez scored the match's only goal in the 13th minute. Despite a forward line led by Luis Suárez and the recently returned Edinson Cavani, Uruguay has gone goalless in its last four matches, which includes two goalless draws in World Cup qualifying earlier this month. 

The Chilean side comes into Monday's match in hot water for breaking COVID-19 protocols after a barber recently visited the team hotel, an infraction that will result in a fine for the team. 

How to Watch:

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Chile drew with Argentina in its tournament opener thanks to an Eduardo Vargas follow-up on Arturo Vidal's missed penalty. La Roja then squeaked out a 1-0 win against Bolivia thanks to a goal from Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton, who was making his first senior international start after coming up through the England youth system. 

Uruguay has won its last two meetings with Chile, including a 2-1 win in World Cup qualifying in October. With a win, Chile will qualify for the knockout stage. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Copa América Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Scotland's Billy Gilmour tests positive for COVID-19
Soccer

Gilmour Tests Positive for COVID-19, Impacting Scotland, England

Scotland's Billy Gilmour came in close contact with Chelsea teammates Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, creating a disruption for England.

WWE's Stephanie McMahon holding a microphone
Play
Wrestling

Stephanie McMahon: ‘Without Our Fans, We Don’t Have a Product’

WWE is marking the return of fans in a big way by going all out at SummerSlam in Las Vegas.

Kevin De Bruyne with Eden Hazard.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Finland vs. Belgium

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Finland and Belgium on Monday, June 21.

Edinson Cavani against Chile.
Soccer

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Chile

How to watch Uruguay vs. Chile in the Copa América group stage on Monday, June 21.

Washington Nationals Trea Turner
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of June 21

A cheatsheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

qatar
Soccer

Qatar: All Fans at '22 World Cup Must Have COVID-19 Vaccine

The Gulf nation is trying to secure a million vaccine doses to immunize fans wanting to watch the tournament.

Becky Hammon coaching the Spurs
NBA

Report: Hammon, Billups Among Finalists for Blazers HC

She is reportedly a finalist for the Portland position and also interviewed with the Magic.

astros-mlb-power-rankings
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Rays, White Sox Fall as New No. 1 Emerges

The top 10 saw a bit of a shakeup after the Rays and White Sox faltered in what was another eventful week.