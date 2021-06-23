How to Watch Brazil vs. Colombia

Colombia has saved the toughest match for last with a trip to Rio de Janeiro to face Brazil before it concludes its Copa America group stage.

La Tricolor has not made it easy for itself since a tournament opening win over Ecuador. Colombia drew with a replacement Venezuela side dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak before a 2-1 loss to Peru on Sunday where Yerry Mina's own goal proved to be the decider.

After a commanding 4-0 win over Peru in a rematch of the 2019 Copa America final, Brazil comes into the match on a nine-game winning streak, which includes six consecutive clean sheets.



How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The two sides have drawn on their last two meetings, including an exciting 2-2 friendly in 2019 where Luis Muriel led the way with both of Colombia's goals against Brazil.

A win for Brazil would all but assure the defending champion of a group-winning finish before the final round of group matches. Neymar comes into Wednesday's match as the tournament's joint-top scorer with two goals, while the PSG star has also added an assist.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Copa América Coverage: