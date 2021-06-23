How to Watch Ecuador vs. Peru

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Ecuador vs. Peru Live Stream: Watch Copa América Online, TV Channel, Lineups

Author:
Updated:
Original:

There's plenty at stake in the group stage match between Peru and Ecuador as a win for either side will see it through to the Copa América quarterfinals. 

Ecuador currently sits bottom of Group B after a tough start to the tournament with a 1-0 opening loss to Colombia followed by a 2-2 draw against a replacement Venezuela side in which Ecuador blew two separate leads. 

Peru, meanwhile, followed a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Brazil with an encouraging 2-1 win over Colombia on Sunday, thanks in part to a Yerry Mina own goal that proved to be the match-winner.

How to Watch:

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Lineups: 

Ecuador XI: Galíndez; Angelo Preciado, Arboleda, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Caicedo, Méndez; Franco, Damián Díaz, Ayrton Preciado; Campana

Peru XI: Gallese, Corzo, Ramos, Callens, Trauco, Tapia, Yotún, Carrillo, Peña, Cueva, Lapadula

The two sides met as recently as two weeks ago in a World Cup qualifier. Peru came out on top 2-1 thanks to second-half goals from Christian Cueva and Luis Advíncula as Gonzalo Plata's stoppage-time goal proved to be too late for Ecuador. 

Ecuador will have to do without Fenerbahçe forward Enner Valencia, after he picked up a yellow card in each of the team's two games. 

