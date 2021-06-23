How to Watch Germany vs. Hungary

While most of the attention in Group F will be fixated on the Euro 2016 final rematch between Portugal and France, there's still plenty of intrigue in the group's other matchup between Germany and Hungary.

Hungary was mostly written off as the pushover team in the group of death, but a strong showing—until the final 10 minutes—in a loss to Portugal and a 1-1 draw with defending World Cup champion France, thanks to an Attila Fiola goal, means Hungary is very much still in the fight.

However, Hungary must leave the intimidating confines of home, where 60,000-plus fans have packed Budapest's Puskás Arena, to take on an in-form Germany side in Munich.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Germany is coming off a thrilling 4-2 win against Portugal. But against Hungary, Germany will likely have to do without Thomas Müller after the Bayern Munich star sustained a knee injury in the win, although Leon Goretzka looks set to return.

The meeting will be the sides' first competitive match since the 1954 World Cup final, where West Germany avenged an 8-3 loss earlier in the tournament to lift the Jules Rimet Trophy.

Tied with Portugal on points, Germany sits one point behind France in Group F, where the winner will go on to face a third-place finisher from Group A or C. Hungary cannot win the group, but can still qualify for the knockouts with a win and some help from France. The Group F runner-up will go on to face England.

