How to Watch Germany vs. Hungary

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Germany vs. Hungary Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

While most of the attention in Group F will be fixated on the Euro 2016 final rematch between Portugal and France, there's still plenty of intrigue in the group's other matchup between Germany and Hungary. 

Hungary was mostly written off as the pushover team in the group of death, but a strong showing—until the final 10 minutes—in a loss to Portugal and a 1-1 draw with defending World Cup champion France, thanks to an Attila Fiola goal, means Hungary is very much still in the fight.

However, Hungary must leave the intimidating confines of home, where 60,000-plus fans have packed Budapest's Puskás Arena, to take on an in-form Germany side in Munich.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Germany is coming off a thrilling 4-2 win against Portugal. But against Hungary, Germany will likely have to do without Thomas Müller after the Bayern Munich star sustained a knee injury in the win, although Leon Goretzka looks set to return. 

The meeting will be the sides' first competitive match since the 1954 World Cup final, where West Germany avenged an 8-3 loss earlier in the tournament to lift the Jules Rimet Trophy. 

Tied with Portugal on points, Germany sits one point behind France in Group F, where the winner will go on to face a third-place finisher from Group A or C. Hungary cannot win the group, but can still qualify for the knockouts with a win and some help from France. The Group F runner-up will go on to face England.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

Who Will Win the Euros? Our Expert Predictions and Knockout Brackets
Rome's Restricted Re-Opening for Euro 2020 Helps Italy Begin to Heal
Daily Cover: Staring Down Life After Ronaldo
Czech Republic's Schick Scores From Halfway Line, Longest Goal at Euros Since 1980

YOU MAY LIKE

Novak Djokovic is favored to win Wimbledon.
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Looking Ahead to Wimbledon

Answering your questions about Djokovic's chances at a Rafa-less Wimbledon, Korda's future and more.

torrey-pines-4th-hole
Golf

Covering the U.S. Open From a Paraglider

Donald Miralle got a unique view of Torrey Pines.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

john-calipari-kansas
College Basketball

Kansas vs. Kentucky Headlines Men's Big 12/SEC Challenge

A battle of blue bloods and Rick Barnes' return to Austin are the main attractions for the 2022 men's Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban
Play
Extra Mustard

Mark Cuban Hits Back at Foolish ‘NBA Is in Trouble’ Narrative

Based on several metrics, the business is thriving.

Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero
Play
College Basketball

SI's Top 10 Recruits Will Have a Major Impact Next Season

These SI99 honorees will make their mark on the hardwood this winter, whether in the NCAA or in the NBA's G League.

Cristiano Ronaldo against France
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Portugal vs. France

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Portugal and France on Wednesday, June 23.

Germany celebrating against Portugal
Soccer

How to Watch Germany vs. Hungary

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Germany and Hungary on Wednesday, June 23.