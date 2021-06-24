How to Watch Bolivia vs. Uruguay

Sports Illustrated home
Bolivia vs. Uruguay Live Stream: Watch Copa América Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

The bottom two teams in Group A at Copa América meet in their penultimate match of the group stage, with Bolivia and Uruguay both in desperate need of a win.

Bolivia has started the competition with two losses, while Uruguay has just mustered a draw and a loss in its first two games in the five-team group, where the top four teams advance.

Even so, Uruguay would clinch a place in the quarterfinals and all but cement Bolivia's elimination with a win, so the pressure is on Luis Suárez & Co. to get the job done and not leave it to chance in a tricky group finale vs. Paraguay.

How to Watch:

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The match in Cuiabá, Brazil, pits two teams who have struggled scoring against one another. In two matches apiece, Bolivia and Uruguay both have only managed a single goal.

Bolivia fell to Paraguay, 3-1, in its opener, before being edged by Chile, 1-0, in the second game. Striker Marcelo Martins will be a welcomed addition, after he was suspended for a match for criticizing competition organizers and CONMEBOL for staging the tournament as COVID-19 rages throughout the region.

Uruguay, meanwhile, fell to Argentina, 1-0, before coming from behind to tie Chile, 1-1, on a goal by Suárez. For Uruguay's all-time leading scorer (64 goals), it was his seventh goal all-time in Copa América play.

