How to Watch Bolivia vs. Uruguay

The bottom two teams in Group A at Copa América meet in their penultimate match of the group stage, with Bolivia and Uruguay both in desperate need of a win.

Bolivia has started the competition with two losses, while Uruguay has just mustered a draw and a loss in its first two games in the five-team group, where the top four teams advance.

Even so, Uruguay would clinch a place in the quarterfinals and all but cement Bolivia's elimination with a win, so the pressure is on Luis Suárez & Co. to get the job done and not leave it to chance in a tricky group finale vs. Paraguay.

The match in Cuiabá, Brazil, pits two teams who have struggled scoring against one another. In two matches apiece, Bolivia and Uruguay both have only managed a single goal.

Bolivia fell to Paraguay, 3-1, in its opener, before being edged by Chile, 1-0, in the second game. Striker Marcelo Martins will be a welcomed addition, after he was suspended for a match for criticizing competition organizers and CONMEBOL for staging the tournament as COVID-19 rages throughout the region.

Uruguay, meanwhile, fell to Argentina, 1-0, before coming from behind to tie Chile, 1-1, on a goal by Suárez. For Uruguay's all-time leading scorer (64 goals), it was his seventh goal all-time in Copa América play.

