How to Watch Chile vs. Paraguay

Chile is already through to the knockout stage at Copa América, and Paraguay can be the next to join if it can get a result against La Roja when they meet in Brasilia on Thursday night.

The top four teams in each of the two five-team groups go through to the quarterfinals at the restructured South American championship, leaving plenty of margin for error in the opening phase.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Chile has scored a single goal in each of its three games so far, riding two Eduardo Vargas goals and one from England-born Ben Brereton to a 1-0-2 record—a win over Bolivia and draws vs. Argentina and Uruguay. With a win, Chile would provisionally leap Argentina for first in the group, though Lionel Messi & Co. will be expected to beat Bolivia in their group finale on Monday.

Paraguay, meanwhile, has beaten Bolivia and lost to Argentina, with Angel Romero joining Vargas and two others in the race for the competition's golden boot.

The teams have an even history, going 27-27-9 against each other all-time, though Paraguay has the better of the recent history, winning both matches against Chile in qualifying matches for a 2018 World Cup that both wound up missing.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage: