How to Watch Euro 2020: Belgium vs. Portugal

Belgium vs. Portugal Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

Top-ranked Belgium and defending European champion Portugal will meet in arguably the biggest matchup of the round of 16 at Euro 2020 on Sunday in Seville, Spain.

Belgium comes into the match on a 12-game unbeaten streak, which includes wins in the group stage against Russia, Denmark and Finland. Romelu Lukaku leads the Red Devils with three goals, while Roberto Martínez's side has only conceded once in the tournament so far. 

Portugal, meanwhile, survived the group of death with a third-place finish that started with a tournament-opening win against Hungary, a 4-2 loss to Germany and, most recently, an entertaining 2-2 draw with France in a Euro 2016 final rematch.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

No team in the knockout stage has conceded more goals than Portugal's six. But Cristiano Ronaldo could make history against Belgium with a goal, which would make him the all-time men's international goalscorer after tying Ali Daei's record of 109 goals on Wednesday. Ronaldo also enters as the top scorer at Euro 2020 with five goals. 

The two sides have not faced each other since a scoreless 2018 friendly before the last World Cup, where Belgium finished third. The winner of the fixture will go on to the quarterfinals in Munich against Italy, which defeated Austria 2-1 in extra time on Saturday. 

