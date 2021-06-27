Copa América: How to Watch Brazil vs. Ecuador

Sports Illustrated home
Brazil vs. Ecuador Live Stream: Watch Copa América Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Entering the final round of games in the Copa América group stage, Brazil has already secured a first-place Group B finish while Ecuador looks to survive ahead of its toughest test yet. 

Ecuador has only recorded two points in the tournament, which came from draws against Venezuela and Peru where Ecuador failed to hold onto a lead in each game. Ecuador will have to hope that Brazil, having already won the group, fields a weakened side while Venezuela faces Peru.

The bottom team in the group will be eliminated, meaning a Venezuela win/draw and an Ecuador loss will send the latter home. Ecuador is currently tied for last place with Venezuela, but holds the advantage due to goal differential. 

How to Watch:

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Ecuador has not beaten Brazil in its last 10 meetings, which includes eight wins for Brazil, dating back to 2004. 

The two sides last met at the beginning of the month in a World Cup qualifier that ended 2-0 in favor of Brazil thanks to second-half goals from Neymar and Richarlison. Neymar has starred for Brazil at the Copa América with two goals and two assists thus far. 

