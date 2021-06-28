Copa América: How to Watch Argentina vs. Bolivia

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Argentina vs. Bolivia Live Stream: Watch Copa América Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Bolivia has already been eliminated from the Copa América and Argentina has already secured one of the top spots in the knockouts, but Argentina has a chance to clinch the group with a win.

With wins over Uruguay and Paraguay and a draw with Chile, La Albiceleste is already assured of a top-two finish in Group A, which more importantly means it avoids Brazil until a potential meeting in the final. 

Meanwhile, with one more appearance, Lionel Messi will set an Argentine record with his 148th international cap, breaking a tie with former captain Javier Mascherano.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Bolivia comes into the final group stage match having lost each of its three games so far. In fact, La Verde has only won once in its last 11 matches—the one win came in a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela earlier this month.

The two sides last met in an October World Cup qualifier where Argentina erased an early deficit to win 2-1, thanks to goals from Lautaro Martínez and Joaquín Correa.

If it finishes top of the group, Argentina will go on to face Ecuador in the quarterfinals while a second-place finish would set up a showdown with Colombia.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

The knockout bracket for the 2020 European Championship
Soccer

Full Bracket, Last-16 Matchups for Euro 2020

Find out which teams are paired together in the knockout stage and how the road to the title at Euro 2020 will unfold.

Switzerland celebrates its win over France.
Soccer

Switzerland Stuns France on Penalty Kicks in Euro Thriller

France went from the brink of defeat to salvation—only for Switzerland to do the same to force extra time and win on penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 round of 16.

Ben Simmons during pre-game warm ups.
NBA

Simmons Chooses 'Individual Development' Over Olympics

Ben Simmons's agent Rich Paul told ESPN that Simmons will not compete with the Australian Team in the Olympics this year to instead work on his own development.

Argentina celebrating in the Copa America.
Soccer

Copa América: How to Watch Argentina vs. Bolivia

The two sides meet in group play at Copa América in Brazil on Monday, June 28.

Euro 2020 logo
Soccer

How Do Extra Time, PKs Work at the Euros?

Find out how extra time and penalty shootouts work at the European Championship, now that the competition is into the knockout stage.

Graham Mertz
College Football

Wisconsin QB Announces Trademark Ahead of NIL Laws' July 1 Start

News of Mertz's announcement came just days before Name, Image and Likeness policies begin taking effect in some states on July 1.

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne is injured vs Portugal
Play
Soccer

De Bruyne, Hazard '50-50' for Belgium vs. Italy in Euro Quarterfinals

Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard were both injured in a round-of-16 triumph over the reigning European champion.

Trae Young on the bench for the Hawks.
NBA

Young Questionable for Game 4 With Bone Bruise in Foot

An MRI revealed a bone bruise in Trae Young's right foot. He is questionable to play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Bucks on Tuesday.