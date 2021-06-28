Copa América: How to Watch Argentina vs. Bolivia

Bolivia has already been eliminated from the Copa América and Argentina has already secured one of the top spots in the knockouts, but Argentina has a chance to clinch the group with a win.

With wins over Uruguay and Paraguay and a draw with Chile, La Albiceleste is already assured of a top-two finish in Group A, which more importantly means it avoids Brazil until a potential meeting in the final.

Meanwhile, with one more appearance, Lionel Messi will set an Argentine record with his 148th international cap, breaking a tie with former captain Javier Mascherano.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Bolivia comes into the final group stage match having lost each of its three games so far. In fact, La Verde has only won once in its last 11 matches—the one win came in a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela earlier this month.

The two sides last met in an October World Cup qualifier where Argentina erased an early deficit to win 2-1, thanks to goals from Lautaro Martínez and Joaquín Correa.

If it finishes top of the group, Argentina will go on to face Ecuador in the quarterfinals while a second-place finish would set up a showdown with Colombia.

