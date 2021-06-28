How to Watch Euro 2020: France vs. Switzerland

Sports Illustrated home
France vs. Switzerland Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

France's journey toward establishing a dynasty enters the elimination rounds of Euro 2020 when Les Bleus head to Bucharest to face neighboring Switzerland. 

The 2018 World Cup champions prevailed in the group of death by finishing first with a win over Germany and draws with Hungary and Portugal. Their last match, a rematch of the Euro 2016 final with Portugal, lived up to expectations with an entertaining 2-2 draw that featured braces from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. 

Despite being favorites to win the tournament, a difficult route awaits the French in the lopsided part of the bracket. First comes a test against Switzerland, who finished third in Group A following its 3-1 win over Turkey in its final group game. 

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

France will have its depth tested: Lucas Digne, Marcus Thuram and Jules Koundé are expected to miss out, Ousmane Dembélé has been ruled out for four months and Lucas Hernandez enters Monday as a doubt. 

Despite sharing a border, France and Switzerland have met only twice in the past 15 years. Four of their last five matches have ended in a draw, with their last meeting at Euro 2016 ending 0-0 in their group stage finale. 

The victor will go on to the quarterfinals in St. Petersburg against the winner of Spain vs. Croatia. 

