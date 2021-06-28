Spain GK Concedes Shocking Own Goal vs. Croatia

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Spain GK Unai Simón Concedes Shocking Own Goal vs. Croatia at Euros

It's already noteworthy that "Own Goal" has been the top scorer at a record-setting Euro 2020, but the ninth tally of the tournament may have been the most memorable yet. 

In the 20th minute of a scoreless game against Croatia in the round of 16, Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón took a back pass from Barcelona midfielder Pedri, but the ball skipped off the Athletic Bilbao keeper's boot and into the net for the opening goal of the game. 

There have now been as many own goals at this Euros as in all of the 15 previous Euros combined since the tournament's inception in 1960.

However, Simón's error—which, harshly, has officially been attributed to Pedri—was the first of the knockout stage and the fourth by a goalkeeper at Euro 2020. Spain itself had benefitted from two own goals in a 5-0 win over Slovakia last week that propelled La Furia Roja into the knockout rounds. 

The tournament's other own goals include Finland's Lukáš Hrádecký (against Belgium), Germany's Mats Hummels (against France), Poland's Wojciech Szczęsny (against Slovakia), Portugal's Rúben Dias (against Germany), Portugal's Raphaël Guerrerio (against Germany), Slovakia's Martin Dúbravka (against Spain), Slovakia's Juraj Kucka (against Spain) and Turkey's Merih Demiral (against Italy).

Spain did recover from the concession, pulling one back in the 38th minute thanks to PSG winger Pablo Sarabia, his second goal in as many games, to even the score at 1-1, before César Azpilicueta headed in the go-ahead goal in the 57th minute.

