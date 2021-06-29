How to Watch Euro 2020: England vs. Germany

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
England vs. Germany Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

It may be tough to follow up Monday's round of 16 thrillers, but England vs. Germany has all the potential to be a classic in itself. 

Germany will have to come into the round of 16 meeting at Wembley Stadium ready for a tough away match, but surviving the group of death gauntlet is sure to have prepared Jogi Löw's side.

Die Mannschaft finished second in Group F despite a 1-0 opening loss to France, which it followed up with a thrilling 4-2 win over Portugal and a 2-2 draw with Hungary. 

England, meanwhile, recorded clean sheets in each of its group stage matches against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic, but managed only two goals from Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

How to Watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The two sides last met in an international friendly in 2017 that ended in a scoreless draw, but their last competitive match was the infamous 4-1 Germany win at the 2010 World Cup that featured the outlawed Frank Lampard goal, which spurred the push for more technology in the sport

The winner of the fixture will go onto the quarterfinals in Rome against either Sweden or Ukraine, who play later on Tuesday.

