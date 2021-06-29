De Boer Out as Netherlands Coach After Euros Exit

Frank de Boer has stepped down as Netherlands manager following the Oranje's disappointing round-of-16 exit from Euro 2020 on Sunday against the Czech Republic.

After a 19-month spell at Atlanta United, de Boer was hired by the Netherlands in September 2020 and given a contract to last through the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. However, according to the Dutch federation's announcement on Tuesday, a clause in the former Dutch captain's contract said that his standing as manager would be reconsidered if he failed to lead the team to at least the quarterfinals at the Euros.

"In anticipation of the evaluation, I have decided not to continue as national coach," de Boer said in a statement. "The objective has not been achieved, that is clear. When I was approached to become national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honor and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that would come upon me from the moment I was appointed.

"That pressure is only increasing now, and that is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the squad in the run-up to such an important game for the Dutch football on its way to World Cup qualification."

The Netherlands had arguably the easiest route to the semifinals on the weaker side of the bracket, which avoided the tournament favorites, with matches against the Czech Republic and potentially Denmark. But the Dutch never made it past the first knockout roud, bowing out in the last 16 against the Czech Republic, which sits 40th in the FIFA world rankings.

After cruising through the group stage with three wins, Matthijs de Ligt's red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity with a deliberate handball in the 55th minute spurred a Czech Republic attack that scored twice in the final 22 minutes for the 2-0 win.

De Boer also holds the infamous record of shortest tenure (by matches coached) as a Premier League manager, lasting only four league games in 2017 before he was fired 77 days into a three-year contract at Crystal Palace. That followed an 85-day stint as manager of Inter Milan, which came after a successful run at Ajax that saw him win four Eredivisie titles.

The search for a new coach begins in earnest with World Cup qualifiers set to resume at the beginning of September.

