15-Year-Old Olivia Moultrie Inks Deal with Portland Thorns

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Olivia Moultrie, 15, Signs with Portland Thorns After Legal Dispute With NWSL

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Portland Thorns signed 15-year-old Olivia Moultrie to a three-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday, the latest step forward for her after a legal battle challenging NWSL's age limit. 

Portland acquired the rights to the midfielder in a trade from OL Reign, who acquired her rights as the first team on the NWSL Discovery Priority List, in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft. 

Moultrie has trained and played in preseason games for the past three seasons with the Thorns, but was not allowed to play in official NWSL matches. 

"After the development of a comprehensive minor player protection plan and execution of a SPA, special addendum, and parent guaranty, the NWSL welcomed Olivia Moultrie into the league today," the NWSL said in a statement.

"The NWSL continues to believe that age requirements for the league should be collectively bargained (as they are in other leagues) and those negotiations are ongoing.”

Moultrie's signing with the Thorns comes after challenging the league's rule of prohibiting players under 18 in a lawsuit in May. 

Last month, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order allowing Moultrie to sign with an NWSL team on the grounds that the league's age rule violated antitrust laws and hampered Moultrie’s career development, saying the NWSL lawyers "have offered no legitimate pro-competitive justification for treating young women who want an opportunity to play professional soccer differently than young men.

Moultrie played with the Thorns FC Academy U-16s team, scoring nine goals in 15 matches in the 2018-19 season. In February 2020, she participated in a camp with the U-17 Women’s National Team as part of a 24-player roster for training camp.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

olivia-moultrie-nwsl
Soccer

15-Year-Old Olivia Moultrie Inks Deal with Portland Thorns

Moultrie, who trained and played in preseason games for the past three seasons with the Thorns, was not allowed to play in official NWSL matches.

trevor bauer (1)
MLB

Report: Woman Details Trevor Bauer's Assault in Restraining Order

In a 67-page domestic violence restraining order, the 27-year-old woman details being choked unconscious and repeatedly punched by the Dodgers pitcher.

Trea Turner rounds the bases after hitting a homer with the Nationals.
MLB

Nationals' Turner Hits for the Cycle for Record Third Time

Trea Turner is only the fourth player in the last 100 years to hit for the cycle three times.

bucks-hawks-game-4
NBA

Hawks Tie Eastern Conference Finals Without Trae Young

Despite back-to-back losses and an injury to their star point guard, the Hawks displayed their depth in Tuesday's 110-88 win against the Bucks.

NCAA logo on a flag.
College

Interim NIL Policy Approved by NCAA, Will Take Effect July 1

College athletes can now profit from endorsements and sponsorships starting Thursday.

Giannis Injury
NBA

Giannis Doubtful for Game 5 With Hyperextended Knee

An MRI Wednesday revealed Antetokounmpo has no structural damage to his left knee, but will still be listed as doubtful for Game 5 against Atlanta.

georges-st-pierre
Play
MMA

Georges St-Pierre on UFC 264, Kamaru Usman and More

The former UFC welterweight champ on Conor McGregor's rematch against Dustin Poirier, plus why Kamaru Usman is the best pound-for-pound fighter right now.

A bloodied MJF stands on top of a steel cage after throwing Chris Jericho from the top
Play
Wrestling

MJF Ready to Outclass Sammy Guevara on ‘Dynamite’

MJF has his eyes on the AEW world title, but he has business to take care of first.