RB Leipzig Signs André Silva to Boost Attack

RB Leipzig Signs André Silva From Eintracht Frankfurt

Author:
Publish date:

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig delivered a statement of intent for the coming season by signing Portugal forward André Silva from Bundesliga rival Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

The 25-year-old Silva, who scored 28 times in 32 league appearances for Frankfurt last season, signed a five-year deal with his new club, Leipzig said in a statement.

Only Robert Lewandowski scored more goals (41) in the Bundesliga last season.

Altogether, Silva has 40 goals in 57 Bundesliga appearances over two seasons since joining Frankfurt from AC Milan in 2019. Leipzig was reportedly paying 23 million euros ($27 million) for the attacker.

Silva came through the youth setups of SC Salgueiros, Boavista and then Porto, where he made his breakthrough into the senior team in 2016. He scored 21 goals in 44 competitive games for Porto, before joining Milan in 2017. Silva spent a season on loan at Sevilla before joining Frankfurt.

Silva failed to score in three substitute appearances for Portugal at Euro 2020. He has 16 goals in 42 appearances for Portugal.

Leipzig was runner-up in the Bundesliga to Bayern Munich last season, after finishing third both seasons before. American Jesse Marsch has taken over as coach to replace Julian Nagelsmann, who left to take over at Bayern.

