Report: Man United Signs Sancho From Dortmund

Manchester United has reportedly agreed to a £73 million ($100.87 million) move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to the BBC.

The long-expected move, which is still subject to a physical, is expected to be finalized after the Euros, and comes after Manchester United reportedly refused to pay Dortmund's asking price for the 21-year-old last summer.

The former Watford and Manchester City academy product recorded 50 goals and 57 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund since arriving in the summer of 2017 from Man City, who will receive a sell-on fee as part of the transfer. Sancho was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Last season, along with winning the DFB Pokal, Sancho recorded eight goals and 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga games despite missing six weeks due to a muscle injury.

Upon the transfer's completion, Sancho will become the second-most expensive English signing of all time behind defender Harry Maguire, who joined Manchester United from Leicester City for £80 million in 2019.

England manager Gareth Southgate has come under criticism for Sancho's lack of playing time at the Euros this summer. The winger has only registered seven minutes of playing time as a late substitute in England's 1-0 win over the Czech Republic in the group stage finale.

England plays Ukraine in the quarterfinals on Saturday after eliminating Germany in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

