Argentina vs. Ecuador stream: Watch Copa America online, TV, time

Lionel Messi's latest try for an international trophy begins in earnest in Argentina's first elimination game of the Copa América against Ecuador.

Messi kicked off the Copa América with an impressive free-kick goal in a 1-1 draw with Chile and bookended that with a two-goal showing against Bolivia in La Albiceleste's final group stage game, making him the tournament's top scorer so far with three goals (along with two assists).

After that 1-1 draw with Chile, Argentina went on to win its remaining three games against Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia to top the group and avoid Brazil's side of the bracket until a potential meeting in the final.

How to Watch:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

But first, Argentina will have to get past an Ecuador side that pulled off a draw against Brazil on the final day to get into the knockout stage. Ecuador hasn't won in its last six matches, but three draws to close out the group stage, including draws with Venezuela and Peru, proved to be enough to advance.

The winner of the tie will go on to face either Uruguay or Colombia in the semifinal in Brasília on Wednesday.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.



More Soccer Coverage: