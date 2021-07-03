Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Argentina vs. Ecuador Live Stream: Watch Copa América Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Lionel Messi's latest try for an international trophy begins in earnest in Argentina's first elimination game of the Copa América against Ecuador. 

Messi kicked off the Copa América with an impressive free-kick goal in a 1-1 draw with Chile and bookended that with a two-goal showing against Bolivia in La Albiceleste's final group stage game, making him the tournament's top scorer so far with three goals (along with two assists). 

After that 1-1 draw with Chile, Argentina went on to win its remaining three games against Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia to top the group and avoid Brazil's side of the bracket until a potential meeting in the final.

How to Watch:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

But first, Argentina will have to get past an Ecuador side that pulled off a draw against Brazil on the final day to get into the knockout stage. Ecuador hasn't won in its last six matches, but three draws to close out the group stage, including draws with Venezuela and Peru, proved to be enough to advance.  

The winner of the tie will go on to face either Uruguay or Colombia in the semifinal in Brasília on Wednesday.  

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Argentina celebrates a goal vs. Bolivia.
Soccer

Argentina vs. Ecuador stream: Watch Copa America online, TV, time

How to watch as the two sides meet in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Copa America on Saturday, July 3.

Yerry Mina and Edinson Cavani clash over a header
Soccer

How to Watch Copa America: Uruguay vs. Colombia

How to watch as the two sides meet in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Copa America on Saturday, July 3.

Harry Kane scores for England vs. Ukraine
Soccer

A Rout in Rome; Next Stop: Home.

England made quick work of Ukraine in their only non-home game of Euro 2020, and now a pair of wins at Wembley is all that stands between the Three Lions and a title.

President Joe Biden visits with rescue personnel on July 1, 2021 in Surfside, Florida.
Play
Olympics

Biden 'Proud' of How Richardson Handled Suspension

"Rules are the rules," Biden said. "And everyone knows what the rules were going in. Whether they should remain that way is a different issue."

The knockout bracket for the 2020 European Championship
Soccer

Full Bracket, Last-16 Matchups for Euro 2020

Find out which teams are paired together in the knockout stage and how the road to the title at Euro 2020 will unfold.

The Euro 2020 quarterfinal field
Soccer

Remaining Bracket, Quarterfinal Matchups at Euro 2020

The final eight at the European Championship are set, and it's hardly the quarterfinal field that most expected.

wimbledon-midterm-grades
Play
Tennis

Wimbledon Midterm Grades: Grass, Draw Settling Into Place

After a rough start filled with grass stains and injuries, a fairly conventional major is shaping up as Djokovic leads the men and the women's draw seems wide open.

Giannis Injury
NBA

Giannis Ruled Out of Game 6 vs. Hawks Due to Knee Injury

This marks Antetokounmpo's second missed game of the series because of his hyperextended left knee injury.