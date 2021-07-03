How to Watch Copa America: Uruguay vs. Colombia

After a slow start to the Copa América, Uruguay bounced back to clinch second-place in Group A, yet a tough quarterfinal matchup against Colombia awaits.

Uruguay lost to Argentina (via a stunning Lionel Messi free kick) and drew with Chile before climbing the table with wins over Bolivia and Paraguay. Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has scored in each of the last two games and enters the knockouts as the team's top scorer at the tournament.

Colombia has had a tough go of things at the Copa América, going winless in its last three games with a draw against last-place Venezuela and losses to Peru and Brazil. In its last match against Brazil, La Tricolor opened the scoring early thanks to a Luis Díaz bicycle kick before the defense conceded two late goals in the final 12 minutes of the match to Brazil.

How to Watch:

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS2, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Apart from its nine-day break between the final group match and the quarterfinals, Colombia must also overcome the absence of Mateus Uribe due to injury and Juan Cuadrado after the Juventus winger picked up his second yellow card of the tournament.

Colombia has gone winless in its last three matches against Uruguay with the last meeting coming in a 3-0 Uruguay win in World Cup qualifying in November. The winner of their quarterfinal tie in Brasília will go on to face either Argentina or Ecuador in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage: