How to Watch Copa America: Argentina vs. Colombia

Argentina is one game away from another Copa América final, but first it will have to get past a Colombia side that has given it trouble of late.

La Albiceleste have not defeated Colombia in their last three meetings, including a 2-2 draw in World Cup qualifying last month in which Argentina blew a 2-0 lead that it established in the first eight minutes.

As the tournament's top scorer, Lionel Messi comes into the semifinal in some of the best form of his international career with four goals and four assists in five games. In Argentina's 3-0 win over Ecuador in the quarterfinals, Messi contributed to all three goals with a goal and two assists.

Colombia is coming off a scoreless draw with Uruguay in the quarterfinals that ended with a Colombia win on penalty kicks. La Tricolor struggled in the group stage with losses to Brazil and Peru and a draw with Venezuela and have only one win in regular time in the tournament—an opening 1-0 win over Ecuador.

The winner of the semifinal will go on to face defending champion Brazil in the final in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

