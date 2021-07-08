Bayern Ushers in 'New Era' With Nagelsmann at Helm

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Bayern Munich Ushers in 'New Era' With Nagelsmann at Helm

Author:
Publish date:

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has won an unprecedented nine straight Bundesliga titles, five German Cups and the Champions League twice in the past decade.

It isn’t enough.

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said Wednesday they wanted to “start a new era” as they presented new coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“Expectations are not small at Bayern Munich,” said Kahn, who took over the club’s top position from former executive board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge last week.

Kahn, a former goalkeeper who helped Bayern win 23 titles between 1994 and 2008, said the club had watched Nagelsmann’s progress at rivals Hoffenheim, then Leipzig and seen “that he has the quality to take teams to the next level.”

Nagelsmann’s predecessor, Hansi Flick, left after claiming back-to-back Bundesliga crowns, and a clean sweep of every possible title in his first season. But well-publicized disagreements with Salihamidžić contributed to his decision to leave despite having a contract for two more seasons.

“Now we’re looking forward,” said Salihamidžić, who wished Flick the best in his new role as Germany coach. “We’ll stay in touch because he’ll be working with our players, hopefully successfully.”

Nagelsmann will be Bayern’s third youngest coach at 34 years and 15 days when he takes charge of the season-opening game against fifth-tier Bremer SV in the first round of the German Cup on Aug. 7.

“I was already a Bayern fan for many years as a child and teenager. And it was always a dream to be coach here,” said Nagelsmann, who played for youth teams at city rival 1860 Munich and Augsburg before injuries cut short his playing career.

Nagelsmann became the Bundesliga’s youngest-ever coach in February 2016 when he took over at Hoffenheim, aged 28. He steered the club away from relegation danger in his first season, then to fourth in his next.

Leipzig was paying attention.

After taking over at Leipzig in 2019, Nagelsmann led the team to third in the Bundesliga and the Champions League semifinals. Last season, his team pushed Bayern the hardest before eventually finishing runner-up in the Bundesliga.

When Flick said he wanted to leave, Nagelsmann was Bayern’s first choice to take over.

“It wasn’t easy, but we managed it with Leipzig,” Salihamidžić said, alluding to a bigger than usual settlement fee.

“I’m delighted that we have Julian here. We’ve made a statement with the five-year contract. We want Julian to start a new era here. Julian is pure soccer.”

Nagelsmann, who is younger than Bayern captain Manuel Neuer, acknowledged he faced a different challenge in coaching a team of stars used to success.

“I’d be lying if I said there was no difference,” Nagelsmann said before his first training session. “I think it’s a question of the way and means you use to deal with the players, how you talk to them. Every player at FC Bayern wants talks, that you care for them, that you understand them, try to understand what it’s like in their shoes, their wishes, but also to quietly develop them and make them better.”

Nagelsmann will be familiar with French defender Dayot Upamecano, whose transfer from Leipzig was agreed before his own. But he will have to do without defenders David Alaba and Jérôme Boateng, and midfielders Javi Martínez and Douglas Costa, who have all left.

Nagelsmann said he was hopeful the club would reach a deal with Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka, whose contract expires at the end of the coming season.

“I’d be very happy to also have him for many years of the era that we’ve talked about already,” said Nagelsmann, who called Goretzka “one of the most dangerous midfielders in front of goal in Europe.”

The new Bayern coach also praised the winger Leroy Sané, who endured an ineffective European Championship for Germany.

“He has his qualities, heart, unbelievable speed, he’s one of the best one-on-one players, strong with the ball. We’re going to need a lot of that because we’ll often be up against deep-sitting opponents where there’s little room,” said Nagelsmann.

“I’m no wizard, no magician. It’s about showing in training the spaces he should be, where he can bring his qualities to the field.”

Bayern opens its Bundesliga defense at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Aug. 13.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Nagelsmann-Bayern-Introduction
Soccer

Bayern Ushers in 'New Era' With Nagelsmann at Helm

Julian Nagelsmann turns 34 this month and represents the way forward for Bayern Munich

St. John's guard Julian Champagnie
College Basketball

College Basketball Winners and Losers of NBA Decisions

Next year’s men’s rosters are nearly complete after Wednesday’s withdrawal deadline. Which schools benefited the most?

Jul 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (R) talks with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (L) in the dugout against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park.
MLB

Bauer’s Leave Extended Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

MLB extended Trevor Bauer’s leave by seven days as police and the league continue to investigate the sexual assault allegations.

Patrick Mahomes and Sha'Carri Richardson
Olympics

Mahomes Calls Richardson’s Olympic Absence ‘Ridiculous’

The 49ers quarterback is standing by her after she was not given a spot on the women’s 100 meters team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone
Soccer

Simeone Extends Atlético Madrid Contract Through 2024

Diego Simeone will be staying right where he is after leading Atlético Madrid to another Spanish league title.

Attorney Michael Avenatti leaves court and addresses the media on May 30, 2018 in a case brought by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, to limit prosecutors' review of documents seized from his home and office
Play
College Basketball

Avenatti Sentenced to 30 Months in Nike Extortion Case

Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame as Stormy Daniels's former attorney, was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for trying to extort up to $25M from Nike.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden
NBA

Harden Detained, Not Arrested, in Paris Alongside Lil Baby

The Nets star and the rapper were stopped on Thursday after police reportedly smelled marijuana in a car.

Ring of Honor champion Rush poses with his title
Wrestling

Q&A: ROH Champ Rush Ready to Defend His Title

If Rush is after to defeat Bandido at Ring of Honor’s “Best in the World,” his championship reign will stretch beyond 500 days.