How to Watch Copa America: Colombia vs. Peru

Colombia and Peru have their Copa América journeys come to an end on Friday night in Brasilia, when the meet in the third-place game of the tournament. Few teams strive to play in a third-place match in any competition, but there is a medal on the line and a source of pride to bring back to World Cup qualifying when it resumes for the victor.

Colombia fell short of reaching the final by losing in penalty kicks to Argentina. Luis Diaz's sensational goal forced the shootout, but Emi Martínez was a rock in the Argentina goal, making three PK saves to send La Albiceleste through to Sunday's final vs. Brazil.

The hosts knocked out Peru in the semifinals on the strength of Lucas Paquetá's first-half goal.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS2, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

This is a rematch of a group-stage match, which Peru won, 2-1. Sergio Peña's 17th-minute opener was canceled out by a Miguel Borja penalty kick in the 53rd minute, but a Yerry Mina own goal 11 minutes later wound up being the difference, giving the Blanquirroja an important three points.

The two teams had met a few weeks prior to that in World Cup qualifying, with Colombia a comfortable 3-0 winner in that bout.

