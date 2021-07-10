The Queen Pens Letter to England Manager Before Euro Final

Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Queen Elizabeth II Writes Letter to England Manager, Team Ahead of Euro Final

Author:
Publish date:

All of England is expected to be tuned in to Sunday's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, and apparently, that includes the Queen as well. 

Queen Elizabeth II sent a letter to England manager Gareth Southgate on Saturday wishing the team luck before its first-ever Euros final, which will be played in London's Wembley Stadium in front of an expected crowd of 65,000. 

"[Fifty-five] years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament," Queen Elizabeth wrote.

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."

The well-wishes didn't stop with the Queen. Southgate said the team also heard from Prime Minister Boris Johnson while captain Harry Kane said the team even received a FaceTime call from actor Tom Cruise, who attended the Wimbledon women's final on Saturday. 

England hasn't won a trophy since the 1966 World Cup final, which also took place at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions' route to the Euro 2020 final took a thrilling turn on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Denmark in the semifinals, which included a controversial penalty call that ended in Kane's match-winning goal. 

Italy, meanwhile, comes into Sunday's final on a 33-game winning streak (just two short of the world record) that dates back to September 2018. The Azzurri have already dispatched European powers Belgium and Spain in consecutive rounds and now returns to London, where it defeated Austria in the round of 16. 

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

mookie betts (1)
MLB

Mookie Betts, Darvish Among Inactive List for All-Star Game

With Betts and Darvish dealing with injuries, the league announced 10 replacements that include Yadier Molina and Tim Anderson making All-Star appearances.

Queen Elizabeth II
Soccer

The Queen Pens Letter to England Manager Before Euro Final

Queen Elizabeth II sent her well-wishes to the England team and manager Gareth Southgate ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy.

barty-wimbledon-win
Women's Tennis

Barty's Versatility Shines in Wimbledon Win Against Plíšková

Ashleigh Barty of Australia won her first Wimbledon singles trophy, cementing her No. 1 ranking and proving she can be a generational player.

San Francisco 49ers
NFL

Former 49ers Tight End Greg Clark Dies at 49

Clark had symptoms of CTE, according to a statement released by his family.

hot-clicks-super-bowl
Extra Mustard

Chargers, Colts Make Super Bowl Win Prediction List

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: Poirier has more to prove in UFC 264, teams that could win Super Bowl LVI and more.

Ashleigh Barty celebrates at Wimbledon.
Women's Tennis

Barty Defeats Plíšková in Wimbledon Final

No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty defeated Karolína Plíšková 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 on Saturday for her first Wimbledon title.

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Report: Chiefs' Clark Charged With Felony Firearm Possession

Chiefs star Frank Clark reportedly faces a felony charge of possession of an assault weapon for a separate arrest in March.

Dustin Poirier punches Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island.
MMA

Poirier Tuning Out McGregor Ahead of UFC 264 Bout

Dustin Poirier knows the key to solving the Conor McGregor puzzle starts with keeping his composure—even when the Irishman takes shots at his wife.