The Queen Pens Letter to England Manager Before Euro Final

All of England is expected to be tuned in to Sunday's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, and apparently, that includes the Queen as well.

Queen Elizabeth II sent a letter to England manager Gareth Southgate on Saturday wishing the team luck before its first-ever Euros final, which will be played in London's Wembley Stadium in front of an expected crowd of 65,000.

"[Fifty-five] years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament," Queen Elizabeth wrote.

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."

The well-wishes didn't stop with the Queen. Southgate said the team also heard from Prime Minister Boris Johnson while captain Harry Kane said the team even received a FaceTime call from actor Tom Cruise, who attended the Wimbledon women's final on Saturday.

England hasn't won a trophy since the 1966 World Cup final, which also took place at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions' route to the Euro 2020 final took a thrilling turn on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Denmark in the semifinals, which included a controversial penalty call that ended in Kane's match-winning goal.

Italy, meanwhile, comes into Sunday's final on a 33-game winning streak (just two short of the world record) that dates back to September 2018. The Azzurri have already dispatched European powers Belgium and Spain in consecutive rounds and now returns to London, where it defeated Austria in the round of 16.

