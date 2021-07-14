Leaked Audio of Real Madrid President Targets Ronaldo, Mourinho

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Real Madrid President Criticizes Ronaldo, Mourinho in New Set of Leaked Recordings

Author:
Publish date:

MADRID (AP) — A new round of leaked audio recordings published by Spanish media on Wednesday revealed Real Madrid’s president privately criticizing Cristiano Ronaldo and José Mourinho.

The newspaper El Confidencial released audios in which Florentino Pérez reportedly called former player Ronaldo an “imbecile” and “sick.” He reportedly said Ronaldo and former coach Mourinho “were not normal.” He also called Mourinho an “imbecile.”

Pérez also reportedly criticized former Madrid and Spain coach Vicente del Bosque, saying he was “not a coach” and “one of the greatest lies” he had seen in his life.

Audios released by the newspaper on Tuesday had exposed Pérez criticizing former Madrid stars Iker Casillas and Raúl González. He reportedly said Casillas wasn’t good enough for Madrid and González thought he owned the club. Pérez reportedly called them the two “great frauds” of Madrid.

El Confidencial said the comments about Ronaldo and Mourinho were made in 2012, during Pérez’s second stint in charge of the club. The comments on Casillas and González were reportedly made in 2006.

Pérez released a statement on Tuesday saying the comments were “isolated quotes that were part of conversations and have been taken out of the wider context in which they were made.”

He said they were likely being published now because of his “involvement as one of the driving forces behind the Super League,” which folded days after being launched following widespread criticism against the competition.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

giannis-bucks-suns-defense
NBA

Milwaukee’s Defense Was Built for This Moment

Giannis and the Bucks are doing whatever it takes to disrupt Chris Paul and the Suns.

Tennessee Titans Julio Jones 2
Play
Fantasy

The Fantasy Case Against Julio Jones: Age Chasing Down One of the All-Time Greats

Julio Jones is one of the best receivers ever but Father Time is undefeated. Michael Fabiano is skeptical Jones can defy the odds

Luka Doncic NBA 2k Cover
NBA

Luka Dončić, Candace Parker Named NBA 2K22 Cover Stars

Having already cemented his status as one of basketball's budding stars, Mavericks guard Luka Dončić will be the cover athlete of NBA 2K22.

shohei-ohtani-angels
MLB

Shohei Ohtani Eyes Return to Home Run Derby

Shohei Ohtani could make his return to the Home Run Derby in 2022 after being eliminated in the first round on Monday night.

Ronaldo-Mourinho-Real-Madrid-Perez
Soccer

Leaked Audio of Real Madrid President Targets Ronaldo, Mourinho

Florentino Perez reportedly said Cristiano Ronaldo and José Mourinho “were not normal.” He also called Mourinho an “imbecile.”

Liam Hendriks wearing a microphone during the All-Star Game
Extra Mustard

Liam Hendriks Thought His Mike Was Broken. It Wasn’t.

Sorry, Liam. We heard all that cursing.

novak-djokovic-wimbledon-mailbag
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Djokovic's Golden or Grand Slam Decision

Should Novak Djokovic try for the rarest of feats in tennis and compete at the Tokyo Olympics? Or should his focus be on the calendar Grand Slam at the U.S. Open?

England hosted the Euro 2020 final
Soccer

Maguire's Father Hurt in England Fan Crush at Euro Final

Maguire said his father had injured ribs and trouble breathing after being caught up in the surge when hundreds of fans without tickets broke through security.