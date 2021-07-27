Patrick Mahomes Joins Sporting KC Ownership Group

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes strengthened his ties to the Kansas City area on Tuesday when he was announced as a new member of the Sporting Kansas City ownership group.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Kansas City's ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love," Mahomes said in a statement.

Sporting KC is just the latest professional sports team Mahomes has set his eyes on as an owner. He is also a part owner of the Royals, and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of the Kansas City NWSL team. Mahomes was recently in attendance at SKC's Children's Mercy Park as part of the Concacaf Gold Cup, as the U.S. men's national team played all three of its group games there.

The Super Bowl–winning quarterback joins a list of high-profile celebrities who are part of MLS ownership groups. Actor Matthew McConaughey is the co-owner of Austin FC and David Beckham co-owns Inter Miami, while LAFC's bountiful ownership group includes the likes of Magic Johnson, Will Ferrell, Mia Hamm and her husband and former baseball star Nomar Garciaparra.

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and James Harden, along with coach Steve Nash, own stakes in the Philadelphia Union, Houston Dynamo and Vancouver Whitecaps, respectively. Additionally, the Seattle Sounders are owned by celebrities that include actor Drew Carey, baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr., Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, pop star Ciara. Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram recently joined D.C. United's ownership group as well.

