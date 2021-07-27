Patrick Mahomes Joins Sporting KC Ownership Group

Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Patrick Mahomes Becomes Part Owner of MLS's Sporting Kansas City

Author:
Publish date:

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes strengthened his ties to the Kansas City area on Tuesday when he was announced as a new member of the Sporting Kansas City ownership group. 

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Kansas City's ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love," Mahomes said in a statement. 

Sporting KC is just the latest professional sports team Mahomes has set his eyes on as an owner. He is also a part owner of the Royals, and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of the Kansas City NWSL team. Mahomes was recently in attendance at SKC's Children's Mercy Park as part of the Concacaf Gold Cup, as the U.S. men's national team played all three of its group games there.

The Super Bowl–winning quarterback joins a list of high-profile celebrities who are part of MLS ownership groups. Actor Matthew McConaughey is the co-owner of Austin FC and David Beckham co-owns Inter Miami, while LAFC's bountiful ownership group includes the likes of Magic Johnson, Will Ferrell, Mia Hamm and her husband and former baseball star Nomar Garciaparra.

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and James Harden, along with coach Steve Nash, own stakes in the Philadelphia Union, Houston Dynamo and Vancouver Whitecaps, respectively. Additionally, the Seattle Sounders are owned by celebrities that include actor Drew Carey, baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr., Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, pop star Ciara. Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram recently joined D.C. United's ownership group as well.

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

trevor-bauer-dodgers
MLB

Report: MLB Extends Bauer's Administrative Leave to Aug. 6

MLB and the MLBPA have agreed to extend Trevor Bauer's administrative leave amid an investigation into sexual assault allegations.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Soccer

Patrick Mahomes Joins Sporting KC Ownership Group

Mahomes already is part owner of the Royals and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of the Kansas City NWSL team.

Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics
Play
Olympics

Simone Biles Olympic Schedule, Results and Updates

After her withdrawal from the women's all around competition, Simone Biles still could compete in four more days of Olympic routines.

U.S. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles
Play
Olympics

Biles, Osaka Signal New Era of Prioritizing Mental Health

Decisions like the one the world's best gymnast made on Tuesday might be jarring to many, but it doesn't mean she doesn't care. We have seen athletes step away for nonphysical reasons before—and the trend could continue.

Team USA softball pitcher Monica Abbott
Olympics

Gold Medal Thriller Proves Softball Deserves to Be in Olympics

Its return was likely only temporary for the Tokyo Games, but the U.S. and Japan deserve a rematch in Paris.

Bronson Reed continues NXT title pursuit vs. Adam Cole.
Wrestling

Bronson Reed Begins His NXT Title Chase

Tuesday’s showdown has huge implications for the 32-year-old’s future.

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer
MLB

MLB Rumors: Rays, Padres Interested in Scherzer

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB rumors ahead of Friday's trade deadline.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs and Southern California Trojans forward Evan Mobley
NBA

NBA Draft Big Board 5.0: Final Top 80 Prospect Rankings

Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs headline the top of the big board as we get closer to draft day.