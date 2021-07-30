How to Watch Olympic Soccer: USWNT vs. Netherlands

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

USWNT vs. Netherlands Live Stream: Watch Olympic Soccer Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

The two finalists from the 2019 Women's World Cup final meet in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics, with the U.S. women's national team and Netherlands going head-to-head in Yokohama on Friday.

The U.S. won the last World Cup title at the Dutch's expense, with Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle scoring in an eight-minute span as part of a 2–0 win in Lyon that secured the U.S.'s fourth title. The two sides met again in November 2020, with the U.S. winning by that same score on goals by Lavelle and Kristie Mewis.

The U.S. has struggled by its own standards in this competition, though, failing to top its group for the first time since the first women's soccer Olympic tournament in 1996. The Netherlands, meanwhile, scored a group-stage-record 21 goals, including an Olympic-record eight by Vivianne Miedema, to roll through the opening stage.

How to Watch:

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The U.S. enters on the heels of a 0–0 draw vs. Australia, the manner of which drew some criticism. The U.S. is a team that has prided itself on being an aggressor and enforcer, yet it took the form of a more passive, defensive side, one that appeared content to settle for a draw and second in the group. It's true that a win would not have resulted in a different fate after Sweden ran the table in the group stage, including a 3–0 win over the U.S., but Vlatko Andonovski's side is out to change the narrative now that the knockout stage is here.

It was in the quarterfinals where the U.S. lost to Sweden on penalty kicks in Brazil five years ago, marking the first time it had failed to reach the gold-medal game. It'll take a win over one of the most dangerous teams left in the field to ensure that fate isn't repeated this time around.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Olympic Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

isaiah jackson
NBA

Report: Wizards Trade No. 22 Pick Jackson for Pacers' Holiday

Washington selected Kentucky big man Isaiah Jackson, then traded the 19-year-old to the Pacers.

The USMNT beats Qatar in the Gold Cup semifinals
Soccer

USMNT, Concacaf's Dark Arts and Another Gold Cup Final Trip

The U.S. survived Qatar's best punches thanks to goalkeeper Matt Turner and a missed PK before turning on the Concacaf charm to wear out the Gold Cup's guest nation.

Jul 28, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Julian Venonsky (USA) rows with his team in rowing mens eight during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Sea Forest Waterway.
Play
Olympics

U.S. Rowing Teams Miss Medal Stand For First Time Ever

There are only two times in Olympics history the men's and women's teams did not medal—1908, when Team USA did not enter; and 1980, when they boycotted.

Russ x LAkers
NBA

Grading Russell Westbrook's Los Angeles Homecoming

Russell Westbrook is headed home to Los Angeles. But will his presence disrupt a Lakers offense already short on spacing?

USWNT-Netherlands-Friendly
Soccer

How to Watch Olympic Soccer: USWNT vs. Netherlands

The U.S. and Netherlands meet in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 30.

clarke tribute
NBA

NBA Honors Memory of Terrence Clarke During 2021 Draft

The former Kentucky guard, who was a 2021 NBA draft prospect, tragically died at 19 years old in a car accident in April 2021.

max scherzer trea turner
MLB

Report: Dodgers Acquire Scherzer, Trea Turner in Blockbuster Deal

After earlier reports had him heading to San Diego, Max Scherzer is now slated to join Los Angeles along with All-Star shortstop Trea Turner.

hector santiago
MLB

Seattle's Santiago Suspended 80 Games for PED Violation

Last month, Santiago became the first player to be suspended for using an illegal grip enhancer after MLB's foreign substance crackdown.