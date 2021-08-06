Barcelona President Confirms Messi Exit, Blames La Liga Rules

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has officially confirmed the departure of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi after 20 years with the club.

"We had hoped that the post-Messi era would start in two years' time, but now we have to bring that forward by two years," Laporta said in a press conference on Friday. "It wasn't to be."

The club announced on Thursday that Messi would not be returning to the club due in part to La Liga's salary cap regulations, which Laporta blamed for the failure to retain the Argentine star. Laporta also amplified Barcelona's criticism of La Liga's proposed deal with a private equity firm that would result in a $3.2 billion cash infusion for the league's clubs in exchange for a stake in 10% of the league’s revenues and 10% in a new commercial entity. Both Barcelona and Madrid released statements yesterday criticizing and opposing the deal.

"We have to abide by La Liga's rules, even though we had hoped they would be more flexible," Laporta said. "To remain within 'Fair Play' restrictions, Barça would have to agree to a contract that basically imply mortgaging the club for half a century, for the television broadcasting rights. I am not prepared to mortgage the club's rights for anyone. Our institution is above everything else, including the best player in the world. We will always be eternally grateful to him."

Laporta said Messi was supposed to sign a two-year deal on Thursday that would have been paid over the course of five years. Instead, Messi is set to leave the club where he won 10 league titles, seven Copas del Rey and four Champions League trophies.

"I cannot give you the exact figures but I know that we have exceeded the salary cap even without Messi's contract," Laporta said. "La Liga asks us to comply with the rules. I am sure that La Liga would like to have Leo Messi. But understandably, there are clubs who have to follow the rules and they can't make an exception. It's that simple".

Barcelona reportedly has more than $1 billion in debt and still needs to cut wages in order to field a team that meets La Liga and Financial Fair Play rules. Laporta said that the club is expected to report a loss of nearly 487 million euros ($574.88 million) and that 95% of the club's revenue currently goes to its enormous wage bill, which has only increased with the free transfers of international stars in Sergio Agüero and Memphis Depay.

Due to the club's dire financial situation, Laporta tried to put to rest speculation that Thursday's announcement was a bluff to try to force La Liga's hand upon seeing its biggest star leave.

"I don't want to generate false hope," Laporta said. "... This isn't an attempt at blackmail. If we perform this operation with La Liga, it involves money and we would be 15% over the salary limit and that doesn't resolve the matter.

"With great sadness and disappointment, we had to make a decision. What you cannot do in life is prolong the agony. A decision had to be made. We thought it would all be sorted out by the end of July."

Fresh off his first Copa América win, Messi is the world's most-prized free agent with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City among the rumored suitors. However, Laporta didn't reveal whether Messi was in contact with specific clubs, only that there has been sustained interest.

"That is something you have to ask Leo Messi about," Laporta said. "It's not something which I can comment on. He is the best player in the world and is obvious that he will have other offers. We put forward our best offer, and even went beyond that, but it didn't materialize for reasons relating to La Liga".

In the end, Laporta was thankful to Messi for his legendary career at the club, saying that Messi's desire was to remain at the club as he had "helped to make everything as easy as possible."

"Leo wanted to stay and he is not very happy," Laporta said. "All of us wanted him to stay and now he, and the rest of us, are facing the reality. I wish him and his family the very best. Barça will always be his home, he contributed to the club's honors list like nobody else."

