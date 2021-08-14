Khabib Nurmagomedov Signs With Russian Soccer Club

Sports Illustrated home
UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Signs With Russian Third-Tier Soccer Club

The next step for Khabib Nurmagomedov is no longer a mystery. The former UFC champion has signed with Russian third-division soccer club FC Legion Dynamo, according to Reuters.

Nurmagomedov, 32, announced his retirement from UFC following his second-round submission win against Justin Gaethje in October at UFC 242. The fight was his first following the death of his father due to complications from COVID-19.

The Russian fighter took UFC by storm with a perfect 29-0-0 record and 13 wins in eight years, including a victory against Conor McGregor in UFC 229 in 2018 that still holds the record for MMA pay-per-view buys at 2.4 million. 

Back in January, he tweeted "Preparing for my football debut I’m free agent, and ready to accept offers." Turns out, the three-time UFC lightweight champion wasn't joking as a Legion Dynamo Instagram account posted a picture of Nurmagomedov with a club official. .

Other than that, the club has been relatively quiet of its association with the former UFC champion outside of a sponsorship announcement featuring Nurmagomedov. No terms of the deal were released, and it is unclear what position Nurmagomedov will play.

Legion Dynamo was founded as an amateur club in 2015 before joining the Russian third tier the following year. The side is currently in third place in the Russian Professional League and has advanced to the group stage of the Russian Cup. 

Nurmagomedov isn't the first international superstar athlete to make the switch to the pitch. Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt played for the Central Coast Mariners in the Australian top flight for two months. Six-time NFL Pro Bowler Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson famously participated in a four-day trial with MLS side Sporting Kansas City during the 2011 NFL lockout before resuming his soccer career in 2018 with National Premier Soccer League side Boca Raton FC. 

