Barça CB Piqué Takes Big Pay Cut to Clear Way for Transfers

Gerard Piqué Takes 'Substantial' Pay Cut So Barcelona Can Register Three Players

Barcelona center back Gerard Piqué took a "substantial" reduction in salary in order for the club to register Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj for the upcoming La Liga season, the club announced Saturday. 

The exact amount of the pay cut is unknown.

"This means that all of the first team players will be available for selection by Ronald Koeman for this Sunday’s opening Liga fixture against Real Sociedad," the statement read. "The club is also continuing to work with two of the other captains, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, to adapt their salaries to the club’s current situation. It must be noted that both players are totally and utterly willing to cooperate."

Barcelona had an estimated spending cap of over €600 million ($700 million) in the 2019-20 season but this season its fallen to €200m ($235 million), per ESPN. The club's financial issues were well-documented in Lionel Messi's exit from the club and his signing with PSG. 

Barcelona went on to win its season opener 4–2 to begin the post-Messi era and Piqué was the first to draw blood. 

