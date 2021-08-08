Messi Bids Farewell to Barça: "Now a New Story Will Begin"

After 17 years at Barcelona that resulted in 10 La Liga titles, six Ballon d'Or awards and four Champions League trophies, Lionel Messi admitted that the most difficult moment of his career came in the Camp Nou press room when he had to say goodbye.

On Sunday in front of Spanish media and a host of Barcelona teammates, a teary-eyed Messi lamented the fact that his farewell to a club that he has called home since 13 years old couldn't be in a full Camp Nou after a year-and-a-half away from fans.

"This is the most difficult moment of my career," Messi said. "I have been through tough moments, defeats, but the next day you go back to training and you have another chance to avenge yourself. That isn't going to happen here, it's the end. Now another story will begin.

"... Last year I wanted to leave, but this year I didn't. I was always completely up front about everything and I have to leave the club I love."

Barcelona shocked the world of soccer on Thursday when it announced that Messi wouldn't be returning to the club. But while Paris Saint-Germain has emerged as the heavy favorite to sign Messi after confirming talks with the Argentine on Friday, the 34-year-old was hesitant to say anything about his next move.

"[PSG] is a possibility but nothing is decided yet," said Messi, who added that the photo of him and four PSG players taken last week while all were vacationing in Ibiza was pure coincidence. "I haven't got anything arranged with anybody. When the announcement was made I had a lot of phone calls, several clubs were interested. Nothing is decided yet but we are in talks."

Messi said he was blindsided by the news that he wouldn't be able to return to the club due in part to La Liga's salary cap restrictions and the club's financial troubles. On Friday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed that Messi was set to sign a new two-year contract that would have been paid out over five years. Messi confirmed that he had agreed to take a 50% pay cut in order to remain and wasn't prepared to leave the Catalan club.

"There were never any false expectations," Messi said. "We were convinced I would be staying. It was all arranged and there were no problems. I think I have always been honest with people. As I said before, it didn't happen because of the things I mentioned.

"For my part I was never dishonest with anyone. We agreed a 50% pay cut and they didn't ask me for anything else. Everything else is false. We did everything possible but it couldn't be done."

After winning 35 titles and scoring 672 goals for Barcelona, and despite a tumultuous summer last year where he announced his desire to leave, Messi said that he hopes to return one day in some capacity. However, the Copa America winner said he "will keep going while I can still compete."

"This is very difficult for me after so many years," Messi said. "Last year when all the stuff with the Burofax was going on I was convinced [to leave]. But this year, no. This is our home and we love Barcelona, as much from the sporting side as in our everyday life.

"After 21 years here I'm leaving with my wife and three Argentinean-Catalans. We'll be back, this is our home and I promised my kids as well."

