Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Ancelotti Denies Ronaldo to Real Madrid Rumors: 'I Never Considered Signing Him'

Author:
Publish date:

If there were any hopes that Cristiano Ronaldo would return to Real Madrid this summer, they were put to bed by Real manager Carlo Ancelotti on Tuesday. 

Rumors have swirled this summer regarding the Portuguese star's future, with Ronaldo reportedly interested in leaving Juventus. However, Ancelotti said there's no truth to the reports in Spain suggesting that Real Madrid is looking to secure Ronaldo's return to the Bernabeu. 

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my affection and respect," Ancelotti tweeted Tuesday. "I never considered signing him. We look forward."

The duo enjoyed some success in Ancelotti's first stint at Real from 2013 to 2015, winning the club's 10th Champions League trophy in 2014 along with the Copa del Rey and FIFA Club World Cup. Ronaldo won two straight Ballon d'Or awards under Ancelotti and enjoyed a career-high 61-goal season in 2014-15. However, they failed to win La Liga in Ancelotti's two years at the club before the Italian manager was sacked. 

Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in the summer of 2018 in a €100 million transfer. The forward won the league title in his first two seasons and was named Serie A Footballer of the Year in 2019 and 2020. 

With Real Madrid out the picture this summer and PSG making a bombshell move for Lionel Messi, Ronaldo is running out of options if he hopes to move before the transfer window closes Aug. 31. 

The forward, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, will turn 37 in February and would likely come with massive wage demands in any potential move. Sky Sports reported on Tuesday that Juventus has not received any offers for Ronaldo this summer. 

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Naomi-Osaka-W&S-Open
Tennis

Osaka Exits Press Conference in Tears After Question

Naomi Osaka briefly stepped away from a press conference Monday ahead of the Western & Southern Open.

Carlo Ancelotti and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015.
Soccer

Ancelotti Denies Ronaldo to Real Madrid Rumors

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shut down reports in Spain that said the club was looking to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Bernabeu this summer.

Patrick Beverley with the Clippers.
NBA

Report: Grizzlies Trade Beverley to Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley is on the move again after the Clippers sent him to the Grizzlies just the day before.

Alabama football's Chris Braswell
Play
College Football

Alabama's Chris Braswell Lands BreakingT NIL Deal

The linebacker is the first Tide player to sell a T-shirt featuring the school’s famed scripted A and his number.

tim-tebow-jaguars
NFL

Jaguars Release Tim Tebow, End NFL Comeback Attempt

Tim Tebow won’t be returning to NFL end zones in 2021 after being released by Jacksonville.

Security escorts a fan off the field
Extra Mustard

Fan on Field Evades Security Long Enough to Take the Mound

“Those nine beers you had, guy, is going to cost you a night in jail.”

russell-westbrook-lakers
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Where Each Team Stands in the Offseason

Which teams made major upgrades this offseason? Are the Bucks primed for a repeat? We assess the league’s landscape.

Tammy Abraham leaves Chelsea for Roma
Soccer

Roma Signs Abraham From Chelsea for $47 Million

The striker is off to the Italian capital to play for José Mourinho and replace Edin Džeko, who left for Inter Milan.