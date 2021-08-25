Harry Kane Staying At Tottenham Despite City Interest

Harry Kane confirmed on Wednesday he will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

In a post on Twitter, Kane wrote: “It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”

Kane's announcement comes in the aftermath of a summer of transfer rumors that heavily linked the England captain to Manchester City. Back in May, Kane reportedly told Tottenham he wanted to leave the club and made his desire to win trophies clear.

Spurs reportedly valued Kane, who has three years left on his current contract, in excess of £150 million. According to ESPN, City was believed to be willing to offer £100m and potentially include players as part of any deal, although it's unclear if a formal offer was ever made. According to the Guardian's Sachin Nakrani and Fabrizio Romano, Spurs’ chairman, Daniel Levy rejected an initial £100m bid from City and also informed them that a £127 million bid would not be enough to facilitate a deal involving Kane.

Kane made his first appearance of the season for Tottenham on Sunday in its 1-0 win at Wolverhampton. City, per ESPN, was still expected to make one final push to try and add Kane before the August 31 transfer deadline.

Kane led the Premier League in goals (23) and assists (14) last season and is looking to build on a summer when he helped captain England to the Euro 2020 final.

Spurs has won both of their two Premier League games this season, and is looking to improve upon last year's campaign which saw them finish seventh in league play.

More Soccer Coverage: