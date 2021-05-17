Report: Kane Asks to Leave Tottenham This Summer

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all reportedly been in contact with Kane's representatives with Sky Sports reporting that Kane prefers to remain in England and have his future sorted out before this summer's European Championship.

The 27-year-old has made clear his desire to win trophies and told Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp last year that he would leave Spurs if he felt that wouldn't be possible.

"I love Spurs, I'll always love Spurs," Kane told Sky Sports. "But it's one of those things, I've always said if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I'm not someone to just stay there for the sake of it."

The closest Spurs have come to winning a major trophy during his career was in the 2018-19 Champions League final loss to Liverpool and a distant second-place league finish behind Chelsea in 2016-17. The club has also lost two League Cup finals in the last six years, including last month's loss to Manchester City.

The Athletic reported last month that Kane would ask for a transfer if the club failed to qualify for Champions League for the second straight year. Tottenham currently sits five points outside of the top four with only two games remaining.

The 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner has been at Spurs since he was 11, going on loan to four clubs between 2011-13 before becoming one of the Premier League's premier strikers.

He has made the PFA Team of the Year four times while winning two Premier League Golden Boots. With 22 league goals this season, Kane is currently tied with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for the Premier League goalscoring lead and also leads the league with 13 assists.

