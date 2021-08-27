Reyna Scores for Dortmund on Day He Makes Bundesliga History

On the day he set a bit of history, and on the cusp of joining the U.S. men's national team for World Cup qualifying, Gio Reyna scored himself a nice goal.

The U.S. star gave Dortmund a temporary lead over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Friday, scoring from 18 yards out just after halftime to break what had been a 0–0 deadlock. Reyna took a short pass from Jude Bellingham, took a touch to create space and fired away from the top of the box for his second goal of the season, sixth of his Bundesliga career and 10th in all competitions with Dortmund.

Bellingham went on to score another go-ahead goal for Dortmund, which then conceded in the 90th minute—only for Erling Haaland to come to the rescue with an even later winner. The 3–2 victory improves the club's record to 2-1-0 on the Bundesliga season.

The day was notable for Reyna beyond the goal, as he made his 50th Bundesliga appearance, becoming the youngest player in the German top flight's history to do so, at 18 years, nine months and 14 days. Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, who now both play for Chelsea, previously held the mark, and another current Chelsea player, U.S. star Christian Pulisic, is now the fifth-youngest to hit that mark, doing so at 19 years, two months and seven days while he was at Dortmund.

Reyna and Pulisic will both be part of the squad that opens the 14-match World Cup qualifying campaign on Sept. 2 in El Salvador before games in Nashville vs. Canada on Sept. 5 and in Honduras on Sept. 8

