Reyna Scores for Dortmund on Day He Makes Bundesliga History

August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

U.S.'s Gio Reyna Scores for Dortmund, Becomes Youngest to 50 Bundesliga Appearances

Author:

On the day he set a bit of history, and on the cusp of joining the U.S. men's national team for World Cup qualifying, Gio Reyna scored himself a nice goal.

The U.S. star gave Dortmund a temporary lead over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Friday, scoring from 18 yards out just after halftime to break what had been a 0–0 deadlock. Reyna took a short pass from Jude Bellingham, took a touch to create space and fired away from the top of the box for his second goal of the season, sixth of his Bundesliga career and 10th in all competitions with Dortmund.

Bellingham went on to score another go-ahead goal for Dortmund, which then conceded in the 90th minute—only for Erling Haaland to come to the rescue with an even later winner. The 3–2 victory improves the club's record to 2-1-0 on the Bundesliga season.

The day was notable for Reyna beyond the goal, as he made his 50th Bundesliga appearance, becoming the youngest player in the German top flight's history to do so, at 18 years, nine months and 14 days. Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, who now both play for Chelsea, previously held the mark, and another current Chelsea player, U.S. star Christian Pulisic, is now the fifth-youngest to hit that mark, doing so at 19 years, two months and seven days while he was at Dortmund.

SI Recommends

Reyna and Pulisic will both be part of the squad that opens the 14-match World Cup qualifying campaign on Sept. 2 in El Salvador before games in Nashville vs. Canada on Sept. 5 and in Honduras on Sept. 8

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

trevor bauer dodgers
MLB

Report: Pasadena Police Files Bauer Investigation to DA

The district attorney's office will decide whether to bring criminal charges against the pitcher for sexual assault.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

Gio Reyna scores for Dortmund
Soccer

Reyna Scores for Dortmund on Day He Makes Bundesliga History

U.S. star Gio Reyna is the youngest player to hit 50 Bundesliga appearances, and he marked the occasion with a goal for Borussia Dortmund.

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Tiers (2021): Tight End Rankings Explained

Ranking tight ends in tiers will help you make better decisions during your fantasy football drafts

bauer trevor leave
MLB

Report: Trevor Bauer's Leave Extended Again to Sept. 3

The Dodgers pitcher's paid administrative leave has been extended again as MLB and Pasadena police investigate sexual assault allegations against him.

jay-glazer-super-bowl
Soccer

Jay Glazer Takes Victory Lap as Ronaldo Joins Man United

The Fox Sports reporter isn't among the Glazers who own Manchester United. But he'll take "FULL CREDIT" for signing Cristiano Ronaldo anyway.

ella-bruning-promo
MLB

Texas’s Ella Bruning Has Taken the LLWS by Storm

A 12-year-old catcher is in a league of her own as the only girl in this year's tournament. But her newfound celebrity has more to do with her stellar play than her gender.

Kaillie Humphries
Olympics

Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries Seeks Path to Beijing Olympics

Humphries, reigning women’s bobsled world champion, has asked the International Olympic Committee to allow her to compete in the games without a U.S. passport.