Man United Players, Twitter React to Ronaldo Transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the move once again as Manchester United reached a transfer agreement with Juventus on Friday to acquire the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo's move marks one of the most notable transfers in recent memory. Manchester United was Ronaldo's first Premier League club, where he scored 84 goals in 196 appearances from 2003 to 2009. He then moved to La Liga for a decade-long stint in 2019-18. And now, after an underwhelming tenure with Juventus, Ronaldo is heading home.

It is unclear whether Ronaldo will be able to bring Manchester United back to the top of the Premier League, but his 2021 debut at Old Trafford will undoubtedly mark one of the biggest occasions on the soccer calendar.

And it won't just be fans eagerly awaiting Ronaldo's arrival.

SI Recommends

Check out the best reactions regarding Ronaldo's transfer from soccer stars around the globe below:

More Cristiano Ronaldo Coverage:

• Ronaldo Returns: Man United Brings Star Back From Juventus

• No Clubs for Old(er) Men

• Portugal Is Prepared for Its Post-Ronaldo Period