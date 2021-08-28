Lewandowski Scores Hat Trick, Sets New Bayern Record

If 2020 was the year of silverware for Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski, then 2021 must be for the records. On Saturday, just three months after breaking the all-time Bundesliga single-season goalscoring record, Lewandowski set a Bayern record for scoring for consecutive games with a goal.

Dating back to February of last season, Lewandowski has now scored in 16 straight games across all competitions for the reigning league champions. And not only did Lewandowski break German legend Gerd Müller's record, he did it in style with a hat trick in a 5–0 win over Hertha Berlin.

The reigning FIFA men's world player of the year set the record with his 34th-minute header, which broke Müller's 1969-70 record of 15 straight games with a goal for Bayern, before adding two more goals in the second half. Müller, who died on Aug. 15 at 75, also previously held the single-season Bundesliga record before Lewandowski scored 41 goals last season.

Lewandowski, who has won the last four league scoring titles, scored five hat tricks last season as Bayern won its ninth straight Bundesliga trophy. He already has five goals in three games this year—more than 11 of the league's 18 teams thus far—to give him 301 goals in 333 career matches for Bayern.

In 2020, Lewandowski helped lead Bayern to a legendary treble with Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal trophies. The Polish international has been subject to transfer rumors this summer and is one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

