August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Robert Lewandowski Scores Hat Trick, Sets New Bayern Record

Author:

If 2020 was the year of silverware for Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski, then 2021 must be for the records. On Saturday, just three months after breaking the all-time Bundesliga single-season goalscoring record, Lewandowski set a Bayern record for scoring for consecutive games with a goal. 

Dating back to February of last season, Lewandowski has now scored in 16 straight games across all competitions for the reigning league champions. And not only did Lewandowski break German legend Gerd Müller's record, he did it in style with a hat trick in a 5–0 win over Hertha Berlin. 

The reigning FIFA men's world player of the year set the record with his 34th-minute header, which broke Müller's 1969-70 record of 15 straight games with a goal for Bayern, before adding two more goals in the second half. Müller, who died on Aug. 15 at 75, also previously held the single-season Bundesliga record before Lewandowski scored 41 goals last season. 

SI Recommends

Lewandowski, who has won the last four league scoring titles, scored five hat tricks last season as Bayern won its ninth straight Bundesliga trophy. He already has five goals in three games this year—more than 11 of the league's 18 teams thus far—to give him 301 goals in 333 career matches for Bayern.

In 2020, Lewandowski helped lead Bayern to a legendary treble with Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal trophies. The Polish international has been subject to transfer rumors this summer and is one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or this year. 

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski celebrating a goal.
Soccer

Lewandowski Scores Hat Trick, Sets New Bayern Record

With three goals against Hertha Berlin on Saturday, Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Müller's Bayern record by scoring in 16 consecutive games.

St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Encarnacion scores past Florida Marlins catcher Matt Treanor in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, Tuesday, August 21, 2007.
MLB

Report: Juan Encarnacion Accused of Sexually Assaulting Daughter

The former MLB player's daughter is a minor and her mother said he tried to sexually assault the girl in May. He is in custody in Santo Domingo.

watson trade rumors
NFL

Report: Dolphins Emerge as Frontrunner in Watson Trade Talks

The Texans are reportedly looking for three first-round picks and two second-round picks in negotiations for the quarterback.

isaiah-mckenzie-bills
NFL

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Gets First COVID-19 Vaccine

McKenzie got his first dose of the vaccine two days after the NFL fined him for violating COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players.

UFC MMA Edson Barboza
Play
Gambling

UFC Fight Night: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A featherweight bout featuring Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze headlines this UFC event's main card

Jaxson Hayes playing against the Spurs.
NBA

Video Shows Police Use Stun Gun, Kneel on Jaxson Hayes's Neck

Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was booked into jail on accusations of resisting arrest after a police officer briefly kneeled on his neck while he was being tased.

Gardner Minshew
NFL

Jaguars Trade Gardner Minshew to the Eagles

Minshew will join Joe Flacco as a backup quarterback to Jalen Hurts.

Emile Smith Rowe reacts to Arsenal's loss.
Soccer

Arsenal Routed by Man City, Off to Worst Start in Club History

With a 5-0 loss to Manchester City, Arsenal has endured three straight shutout losses to open the season for the first time in the club's 128-year history.