Pulisic Out for USMNT's World Cup Qualifying Opener

September 1, 2021
Pulisic Doesn't Travel With USMNT, Out for World Cup Qualifying Opener

Author:

NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) — U.S. star Christian Pulisic did not travel with the team to El Salvador on Wednesday and will miss the Americans’ opening World Cup qualifier.

Pulisic, the top American player, is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19. He has said he is fully vaccinated.

The 22-year-old missed Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Aug. 22 and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday. He resumed training with the U.S. on Monday.

The U.S. team departed Nashville on a charter flight Wednesday.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter was to address Pulisic’s status at a news conference later Wednesday in San Salvador, where the Americans play Thursday night.

Brenden Aaronson or Konrad de la Fuente are the most likely replacements for Pulisic in the U.S. starting lineup.

