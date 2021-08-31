Young U.S. Players Find Transfer Deadline Day Relief

The vast majority of the U.S. men's national team's core players have their club situations settled, by and large. Save for Weston McKennie, whose future at Juventus was made clear by manager Max Allegri over the weekend despite a late round of reports that he could be headed to the Premier League after one season in Serie A, there's not much uncertainty surrounding the squad's nucleus as it preps for World Cup qualifying.

But qualifying is going to take perhaps a deeper pool of players than ever before due to its compressed nature and the unpredictability brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Between the virus's spread and its impact on travel restrictions, managers can only plan as best as they can while anticipating some personnel curveballs along the way. U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter took that into account when using two squads with little overlap for the Concacaf Nations League final four and Gold Cup this summer. But the needs could go even beyond the players who suited up for the U.S. over the last couple of months, which made tying up any loose club ends before the transfer window shut imperative for a number of players.

It wound up being a relatively busy day, then, for U.S. international players abroad. Here's who secured moves that altered their club outlooks for the season, and perhaps beyond (with another move or two reportedly in the works prior to the deadline hitting, which will be reflected here if either or both come to fruition):

Getty Images (1)/Sipa USA (2)

Matthew Hoppe to Mallorca (transfer)

Hoppe, 20, secures a permanent move from Schalke, joining Sergiño Dest and Matt Miazga (a recent loanee to Alavés) in La Liga. It's a unique move from a U.S. perspective for the forward, given the club's ownership. It's spearheaded by Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, and his group also includes former U.S. international Stu Holden and current Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash. For Hoppe, it gets him into a top-flight league following Schalke's relegation, which should allow him to build on the positive personal momentum he generated at the Gold Cup. Mallorca was promoted back to La Liga after last season, so there's always the danger of Hoppe, who scored six goals for Schalke last season, finding himself in a relegation scrap yet again, but the club is off to a 2-0-1 start to the season.

Chris Richards to Hoffenheim (loan)

Richards goes back to Hoffenheim, where he played regularly while on loan last season, after extending his contract with Bayern through the 2024-2025 season. It's encouraging for him on a couple of fronts, given the pathway to regular Bundesliga minutes he'll receive now and the vote of confidence Bayern has made in him for the future. The 21-year-old Alabama native and former FC Dallas academy product should have every opportunity to play his way back into the U.S. national team picture over the next six months and beyond, which is a valuable commodity for manager Gregg Berhalter considering the rotating depth chart beyond John Brooks at center back.

“We’re very pleased with how Chris Richards has developed with us, which is why we've extended his contract. Chris is a young player who will now gain further Bundesliga experience at Hoffenheim, which is exactly what he needs,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said in a statement.

Erik Palmer-Brown to Troyes (loan)

Another center back a bit lower down on that depth chart is the 24-year-old Palmer-Brown, who was sent on loan from Manchester City (where he has never played) to another City Football Group club, in Troyes. There had been reports that Palmer-Brown, who has two senior USMNT caps but has been a staple at the youth level, was going to be joining the American crew being assembled at Venezia (which is under American ownership), but that never materialized. Instead, after two seasons on loan in Austria's top flight at Austria Vienna, he's off to Ligue 1, which now comes with the opportunity to face Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar a couple of times a season (Troyes, however, hosted PSG in its season opener, so only a trip to Parc des Princes remains later for Palmer-Brown in the 2021-22 campaign).

Jack de Vries to Venezia (loan)

This one is on the periphery of the radar given that de Vries, a 19-year-old Philadelphia Union homegrown midfielder who has sat out much of the MLS season after suffering a preseason concussion, will play for Venezia's Primavera (U-19) side and not the senior side that features U.S. midfielders Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann.

