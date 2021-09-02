Report: USWNT Star Tobin Heath to Join Arsenal

U.S. women's national team star Tobin Heath will join Arsenal on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports.

Heath, a two-time World Cup winner with the United States, spent last season with Manchester United. She was available for a free transfer after leaving United earlier this summer.

According to BBC Sports' Emma Sanders, it is possible her Arsenal deal is for two seasons.

Heath scored four goals for United in 11 appearances with the club, though her time with the club was limited due to injury. Heath injured her ankle in training before United's WSL game with Chelsea on January 17 and later suffered a knee injury which limited her ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 33-year-old forward arrived in England alongside USWNT teammate Christen Press. Press, like Heath, was on a one-year contract with United. She elected to sign with Angel City FC in the NSWL last week.

Heath's NWSL rights are held by Racing Louisville.