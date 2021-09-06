McKennie Violates COVID-19 Protocols, Out for U.S. vs. Canada

September 6, 2021
SOCCER
Weston McKennie Out of USMNT World Cup Qualifier for Violating COVID-19 Protocols

Author:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Midfielder Weston McKennie did not dress for Sunday night’s World Cup qualifier against Canada after violating team COVID-19 rules.

McKennie, who plays for Juventus, had started Thursday night’s opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador and is among the top American players.

“Unfortunately, I am suspended for tonight’s match due to a violation of team COVID-19 protocols,” McKennie said in a statement he posted on Instagram. “I am sorry for my actions. I will be cheering hard for the boys tonight and hope to be back with the team soon.”

McKennie was dropped for Juventus’ derby at Torino on April 3 by coach Andrea Pirlo. McKennie and teammates Paolo Dybala did not dress, and Italian media reported the reason was a party at McKennie’s residence in Turin that violated Italian COVID-19 restrictions.

