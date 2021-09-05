September 5, 2021
SOCCER
LIVE: USMNT Hosts Canada in World Cup Qualifying; Reyna, McKennie Out

The U.S. men's national team welcomes Christian Pulisic back to its lineup, but it'll be missing two of its key cogs as it continues World Cup qualifying vs. Canada.

Gio Reyna has a hamstring strain and has been ruled out vs. Canada and Wednesday night vs. Honduras, while Weston McKennie has been dropped for an unspecified "violation of team policy" for Sunday night's qualifier in Nashville, Tenn.

Pulisic, who missed Thursday's 0–0 draw in El Salvador and has cleared all protocols after testing positive for COVID-19, will lead the U.S. attack against a Canada side that also drew its opener following a 1–1 home draw vs. Honduras. The U.S. isn't clear of COVID-19, though, with goalkeeper Zack Steffen testing positive while in camp. He was already ruled out for Sunday's match with back spasms, and U.S. Soccer said that the positive result came after his status had been determined. He'll miss Wednesday's match in Honduras as well, and he's been replaced on the U.S. roster by NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson. Matt Turner, who shut out La Selecta three days ago, starts in goal again.

Canada is also missing some key muscle from its lineup, with dynamic winger Tajon Buchanan and star forward Jonathan David beginning on the bench. Bayern Munich sensation Alphonso Davies leads the way for John Herdman's side, which is seeking a statement win in its quest to return to the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

